ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

As Last Minute Approaches, Retailers See an Uneven Holiday Season

By Vicki M. Young
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqNKl_0dUbVHiT00

For retailers expecting a rush from last-minute shoppers on Friday, footfall on holiday ’s big shopping days suggest moderate buying at best.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Nordstrom Said to be Pondering Options for Rack Business

The retailer is said to be in talks with AlixPartners over options for its off-price business which has been facing inventory issues. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

$66 Billion in Retail Returns Expected Post Holiday

While confident consumer spending spells good news for brands’ bottom lines, the influx of orders stands to strain the retail supply chain. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Omicron, Inflation Cloud Retail Outlook for 2022

Many experts believe the supply chain tensions that have added to the cost of goods are beginning to show signs of improvement. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

Walmart Is Prohibiting Customers From Doing This as of Right Away

Weekly, more than 240 million shoppers visit Walmart, and they are ready to express their opinions about the retailer. Over the summer, Walmart was criticized for the quality of its fruit, and just before the holiday season, the retailer was hit with a wave of customer fury when it was announced that it would be replacing its traditional layaway program with a credit-based “buy now, pay later” scheme.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Limited#Sj Promo
CBS Sacramento

Holiday Shopping Rates Rise At Fastest Rate In 39 Years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The omicron variant may be disrupting holiday plans, but not holiday shopping. Holiday sales rose at the fastest rate we’ve seen in 39 years. Shoppers are returning to stores the day after Christmas to return unwanted gifts, others going back to buy things they didn’t get. CBS took a look at a mall in San Mateo where bargain hunters are on the hunt for some steep discounts. Unlike last week, a much more relaxed atmosphere at shopping centers across the bay area on Sunday. No more last-minute shopping, although there are still a good amount of people at the Hillsdale Mall...
SHOPPING
Ohio Capital Journal

Take a moment for yourself this holiday season

A moment. That’s all. I want a moment. To find Orion. In the ink black December night, the familiar constellation is oddly comforting to me. It’s always there on a frigid evening no matter what kind of day I’ve had or what existential threat on Planet Earth is sending my stress levels to the moon.  […] The post Take a moment for yourself this holiday season appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
CBS Boston

Shopping Plazas, Grocery Stores Across Mass. Packed For Last-Minute Christmas Shopping

DEDHAM (CBS) — Nothing like waiting until the last minute. From the package and grocery stores to shopping plazas, parking lots were full Christmas Eve. For some, it’s part of the tradition. Others are still trying to get their hands on must-have items caught up in the supply chain. But overall, crunch-time shoppers were in good company Christmas Eve. It felt just about everyone was crossing the final items off their lists, right before stores closed for the holiday. “I wouldn’t expect it on the last day. You just expect a few stragglers, but not like this. This seems like it’s still in...
DEDHAM, MA
kmvt

Retailers hope to score big with last-minute shoppers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite wintery weather, retailers were open while shoppers hoped to score last minute Christmas gifts. Amidst distribution delays, staffing shortages and the ongoing pandemic, many retailers are looking to rebound this holiday season. Rudy’s: a Cook’s Paradise in downtown Twin Falls says they’ve been busy this holiday season.
TWIN FALLS, ID
wdhn.com

Wiregrass Commons sees a flood of last-minute holiday shoppers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — While many shoppers try to get all their shopping done before the holidays begin, some wait till the very last minute. On the final days before the holidays, stores are packed out with customers who are trying to snag those last-minute deals. “I tried the...
DOTHAN, AL
WTOK-TV

Last minute holiday shopping in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today was the last full day of the year to get holiday shopping in for Christmas. People in the Meridian area saw full parking lots and a lot of foot traffic at the Meridian Crossroads as many managed their way through their gift shopping lists. “I...
MERIDIAN, MS
fox26houston.com

Many retailers offer same-day delivery for last minute shoppers

Houston - Procrastinators, you can relax. You’re not out luck if you're just starting gift shopping. Several retailers are offering same delivery through Friday, the day before Christmas. Those recommended shipping deadlines have come and gone. But retailers are ready for last-minute shoppers who want to shop online. "It’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
766
Followers
2K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy