HabsWorld.net -- The end of December means it’s time for the World Junior Hockey Championships. Here is a look at the Canadiens youngsters that will be participating. Kaiden Guhle (Canada) – Guhle is one of Montreal’s most promising prospects and is off to a dominant start in the WHL this season after making a strong push for a spot at training camp with the Canadiens. With Prince Albert (and briefly Edmonton before leaving for Canada’s camp), Guhle has been impactful at both ends of the rink.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO