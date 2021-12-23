Top 20 Biglaw Firm To Require COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations For All Employees

It’s a sign of the times… the omicron variant of COVID-19 is rearing its ugly head in pretty much every facet of life, and that includes Biglaw. The uber-catchy variant of the coronavirus is making its way through, well, pretty much everyone, and ruining holiday plans in the process. And Biglaw firms are being forced to respond when their employees are stricken with the virus. At Fenwick, employees in not one, not two, but three different cities have tested positive for COVID. And in the New York office, some of the folks with the ‘Vid were in the office or in close contact with colleagues. As a result, the firm is closing the offices until at least January 9th. You can read the firm’s email about the development below.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO