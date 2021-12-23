ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Top 20 Biglaw Firm To Require COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations For All Employees

By Staci Zaretsky
 4 days ago

Our experts and most public health officials anticipate that infections from the omicron variant will continue to surge throughout the holidays and into January....

Chronicle

Duke announces COVID-19 booster shot mandate for all students, employees

Duke has mandated that all students and employees receive the COVID-19 booster shot, per a Monday morning email to students, faculty and staff from Provost Sally Kornbluth and Vice President for Administration Kyle Cavanaugh. Under the mandate, all Duke University, Duke University Health System and Private Diagnostic Clinic students and...
COLLEGES
Biglaw Firm Closes Office After COVID Outbreak

It’s a sign of the times… the omicron variant of COVID-19 is rearing its ugly head in pretty much every facet of life, and that includes Biglaw. The uber-catchy variant of the coronavirus is making its way through, well, pretty much everyone, and ruining holiday plans in the process. And Biglaw firms are being forced to respond when their employees are stricken with the virus. At Fenwick, employees in not one, not two, but three different cities have tested positive for COVID. And in the New York office, some of the folks with the ‘Vid were in the office or in close contact with colleagues. As a result, the firm is closing the offices until at least January 9th. You can read the firm’s email about the development below.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccination requirements for large companies to start in January

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, are slated to take effect on Jan. 10, 2022. The regulations will cover some 84 million workers, according to the administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Top 50 Biglaw Firm Offers Market Bonuses, Depending On Office

Biglaw bonus season is moving pretty quickly, with one firm after the next matching the prevailing market rate as a way to hold onto their best and brightest attorneys in this hot lateral market. Perkins Coie — a firm that brought in $1,001,498,000 gross revenue in 2020, placing it at...
ECONOMY
Associates Taking Home Big Bonuses At Top 50 Biglaw Firm

As 2021 rolls to a close, it is nice to do some reflection on how the year — the second of the COVID pandemic — treated you. For Biglaw firms, the answer to how was 2021 seems to be an enthusiastic “awesome,” at least as it pertains to finances. Biglaw had a banger 2021 as far as money goes, and firms are sharing that good fortune with the associates who got them there.
BUSINESS
Top 50 Biglaw Firm Handing Out Year-End And Special Bonuses

Bonuses are making their way through Biglaw! By and large, the industry had a successful year, and firms are sharing that monetary success with the attorneys who made it all possible. That’s good news for associates who spent the year billing and could use some extra cash to (probably) pay down their student loans.
ECONOMY
Incredibly Insecure Biglaw Firms

Last week, a handful of Biglaw firms contacted Above the Law trying to rewrite their whole firm image. International firms still headquartered overseas trying to rebrand as American and firms historically embraced as growing up outside the NYC white-shoe culture wanted to be portrayed as Knickerbocker blue bloods. Who thinks this will work? Also, we discuss Latham’s holiday party COVID debacle and have an extended discussion of the canons of statutory interpretation and the Formula 1 season finale that could end up in an international court.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus checks up to $3,000 to begin hitting banks days before Christmas! Check if you’re eligible for money

About $40billion worth of epidemic relief was allocated to students and organizations beneath the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund as a region of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The stimulus checks have been shipped out to researchers to cover their costs. George Washington University acquired $9.1million during the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
chronicle99.com

New Stimulus Check Is Hitting Your Bank Account Soon- Check Who Is Eligible

The Internal Revenue Services commenced the distribution of the 6th round of direct deposits for the multiplied Child Tax Credit withinside the center of December, with active households across the United States realizing that it became the very last batch furnished for with the aid of using the American Rescue Plan (ARP). As.com reports that there’s a probability for a number of the one’s dad and mom to get hold of a few well worth up to $8,000 in 2022. The information is based on the details published on AS dated 23 December 2021.
INCOME TAX

