ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 20, injured in antisemitic attack after Hanukkah display vandalised

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bowpp_0dUbUgYJ00

A man was injured in an antisemitic attack during Hanukkah, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force is searching for a man wanted in connection with the racially aggravated assault which happened outside West Hampstead Overground Station in London on Thursday, 2 December.

It is said the 20-year-old victim was approached by the man who hurled antisemitic comments at him after he also allegedly damaged a display that had been put up to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Antisemitism.org reported the man singled out the victim and told him: “You look Jewish” and that he “wanted to kill his first Jew”.

What this victim suffered is unspeakable. This is the most heinous of a considerable number of antisemitic crimes that we have reported over the course of Hanukkah

The Met said the suspect then “assaulted the victim whilst intimating he was in possession of a knife before leaving the scene”.

In a statement, the force said officers were called at around 7.35pm the same day and the victim was not seriously injured in the attack.

The incident was described by Home Secretary Priti Patel as “seriously disturbing”.

She said in a tweet: “Seriously disturbing antisemitic incident in north London. I will remain in close contact with @metpoliceuk and @CST_UK as the investigation progresses and I would urge anyone with info to contact the police immediately.”

Director of Investigations and Enforcement at Campaign Against Antisemitism, Stephen Silverman said: “What this victim suffered is unspeakable.”

He added: “This is the most heinous of a considerable number of antisemitic crimes that we have reported over the course of Hanukkah. The sad truth is that our nation’s capital is not nearly as safe as it should be for Jewish people who wish to celebrate a festival or, in this case, simply go about their daily lives.

“Unless the police and the justice system step up and ensure that antisemitic criminals face the full consequences of their despicable actions, this will not change.

“We are providing the victim with legal and other assistance. We urge the public to assist in the identification of the individual whose description has now been circulated.”

The Met added: “Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and have today released a CCTV image of a man they need to speak with.”

Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 6588/02Dec. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
KETV.com

Woman injured after being attacked near 61st and Evans streets

A woman was injured during an attack in which she was cut in Omaha on Tuesday night, according to Omaha police. Officers responded to 6141 Evans St. at 11:29 p.m. and spoke with the victim, Harmony Schreiner. OPD said Schreiner told officers that she was assaulted and cut with an...
OMAHA, NE
BBC

Stockport stabbing: Two held after man critically injured

Two people have been arrested after a stabbing which left a man fighting for life. A man aged 26 and a woman, 31, were held on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in Stockport. Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Foliage Crescent in Brinnington at about 06:30...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

Arrest made after woman injured in unprovoked attack in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after an assault occurred in southeast DC involving a mother and her 5-year-old child. Emily Lebowitz says she was pushed from the back in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. Lebowitz fell forward, hitting her teeth on the sidewalk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Jewish#Home#Metpoliceuk#Cst Uk
Shropshire Star

GBH arrests after man seriously injured in late-night attack in Telford

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in a late-night attack near a supermarket. West Mercia Police said three men had been arrested on suspicious of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident near Asda, in Telford town centre on Friday, December 17, between 12.45am and 1.20am.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbrc.com

Man injured after being stabbed in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in downtown Birmingham Thursday afternoon. Authorities say officers went to the 2300 block of 4th Avenue North just after 3:00 p.m. There they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teen football player beaten into coma in ‘heinous’ ambush attack

A teenager was hospitalised after being attacked by classmates in what his family says was a “bizarre” and “heinous act”. The classmates have said that the beating was prompted by improper behaviour towards women, although the victim’s family members have disputed this. A police affidavit states that 16-year-old Cole Hagan was at a pool party in Lake Jackson, a town on the Texas coast in the Gulf of Mexico, on 3 December when some of his classmates told him that his truck had been damaged. When he came outside, Cole was reportedly ambushed by Reid Mitchell, his 17-year-old teammate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Arrests Made In Jenkintown Road Rage Assault After Hundreds Of Tips Poured In: ‘It Was Good Video Along With Good Detective Work’

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Jenkintown arrested two people Wednesday in connection to a brutal assault and a road rage incident from last week. One of the suspects goes by the nickname “Bad News.” Video of the assault is hard to watch, but police say it ultimately helped officers track down the two suspects. “This was a horrific attack,” one man said. Jenkintown police have identified two suspects as 37-year-old Charles Woodson and 25-year-old September Wingfield. Both are from the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia. Cellphone video from last Thursday shows the two dragging a woman out of her car on Old York Road...
JENKINTOWN, PA
The Independent

Police dog stabbed 27 times in brutal California attack

A San Diego police dog that was stabbed 27 times after hounding down a suspect is slowly recovering at its handlers home. Aros, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, was stabbed repeatedly in the head by a landlord that had been accused of attacking a tenant with a baseball bat, The Daily Beast reports.The 9 December incident saw the suspect in question attempt to flee on foot, but the Escondido police department hound didn't let him get away for too long. After the assilant climbed on-top of a two story garage, Officer Chad Moore sent Aros in persuit.The dog jumped up,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed AFter Attacking Woman with Stick

David Nathan Little, 55 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked a woman with a stick at a home on Auburn Road Christmas Day. Police said that during an argument the victim fled to a car, where she locked herself inside. Little proceeded to grab a stick and chase after her. He then hit the car window with his stick, causing it to break.
ROME, GA
cw34.com

Woman injured, man dead after shooting in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and her boyfriend is dead in connection to a domestic shooting in Palm Springs. Police said a 14-year-old boy called police just after 4 a.m. on Friday to say his mom's boyfriend came to their apartment on Bonnie Street, armed with a gun. The boy said he heard a gunshot and then saw the woman's boyfriend leave the apartment.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy