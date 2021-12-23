Cheltenham skipper Will Boyle nears return but will miss out against Plymouth

Cheltenham skipper Will Boyle will miss Sunday’s League One clash with Plymouth as he closes in on a return.

Defender Boyle has been out of action since October, but is around a week away from rejoining the squad.

Manager Michael Duff revealed after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Shrewsbury that one unnamed player had tested positive for Covid-19 with another having symptoms.

Midfielder Elliot Bonds has been recalled from his loan spell at Kidderminster and could be involved.

Plymouth could have wing-back Conor Grant back in contention following his recovery from a pelvic injury.

Grant has missed the last two games, but has returned to training and is fighting for a place for the game at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

However, striker Jordon Garrick deputised ably in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Charlton and could retain his place.

Grant’s return would further boost competition within the squad with Ryan Broom, Niall Ennis, Luke Jephcott and George Cooper having all been named among the substitutes at the weekend.

