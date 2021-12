ABC took a look back at the past year with the two-hour retrospective The Year: 2021, which tied with multiple titles on Tuesday. Anchored by Robin Roberts, The Year: 2021 earned a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.41 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The ABC special revisited some of the year’s most notable moments including vaccine distribution, modern space exploration and more. The retrospective also featured ABC’s own David Muir, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and more. The annual ABC special tied in demo rating with CBS’ The Neighborhood (0.3, 3.43M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.3, 2.83M)...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO