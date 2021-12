Boosting Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) cooperation to ensure security has become a key aim for France in the region. The Indo-Pacific has become a central region for the balance of the world, not only diplomatically – the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus are, for example, the newly in-vogue places to be – but also economically. The region comprises at least 38 countries that share 44 percent of world surface area and 65 percent of world population, and account for 62 percent of world GDP and 46 percent of the world’s merchandise trade. Because of globalization and the so-called “maritimization,” the Indo-Pacific highly relies on a free circulation of raw materials and consumer goods. This is the reason why maritime security in the Indo-Pacific is a critical issue not only for regional countries but also for the entire world.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO