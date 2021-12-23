ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather in the Foothills

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article’Twas two days before Christmas, with so much to do;. With 365 days to prepare, I’m pondering how the time flew. Amongst the ribbons and wrappings, I read at a glance,. Meteorologists are giving a “White Christmas” a chance!. The nostalgic fragrance of pine drifts through...

www.crescentavalleyweekly.com

kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS MONDAY EVENING

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from Monday night at 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is expected. The Advisory area includes most of Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
WKRN News 2

Two Rounds of Severe Weather Possible This Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The storm prediction center has issued a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for all of Middle TN. Slight Risk (level 2/5) for counties along the Alabama / Tennessee state line Wednesday. Main threats include gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Tornado threat is low, but not zero. A few storms possible […]
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Miami

End Of 2021 With Unseasonably Warm South Florida Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unseasonably warm and sunny pattern is settling in for South Florida for the last week of 2021. The forecast high for Monday afternoon is 82 degrees with lots of sunshine and very light southeast wind. Sunny Monday with highs in the low 80s. (CBS4) A similar forecast is in store for Tuesday and through the rest of the week. Then highs will hit the mid-80s this weekend while the overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain chance is low all week long thanks to a dome of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern over South Florida and the Caribbean. (CBS4) This high will block cold fronts from sliding into the Sunshine State so this pattern is locked in for at least a week. Forecast highs for the next 6 days. (CBS4) That means that the new year will kick off with above normal temperatures along with sunshine and breezy winds this upcoming Saturday and Sunday. The normal high temperature during this time of the year in Miami is 77 degrees.
FLORIDA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 21:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Winter Storm to Impact Mountain and Foothill Travel into Wednesday Light mountain snow will continue into Tuesday evening. Another round of moderate to heavy snow will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow levels will generally be above 2000 feet, locally lower. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow showers occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute on Tuesday. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory now covers all Illinois counties in the CBS 2 viewing area with the exception of Kankakee County, and also Lake County, Indiana. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, bands of moderate to heavy snow will be likely between noon and 3 p.m. on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS) The first snow accumulation of the season will have one to three inches of snowfall possible. Slippery travel conditions will be possible, especially during the early afternoon on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be turning cloudy tonight with...
CHICAGO, IL

