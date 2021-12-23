Weather in the Foothills

Effective: 2021-12-27 21:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Winter Storm to Impact Mountain and Foothill Travel into Wednesday Light mountain snow will continue into Tuesday evening. Another round of moderate to heavy snow will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow levels will generally be above 2000 feet, locally lower. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow showers occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute on Tuesday. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
