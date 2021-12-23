From the Desk of the Publisher

If I had to pick one favorite day of the year it would be hard. I enjoy all of my children’s birthdays as I see the excitement it brings them each year. I love Valentine’s Day. I just love everything lovey and although I think it is important to tell your significant others year-round they are special, I think a day to lay it on thick is heartwarming. I have a soft spot for the Saturday of Fall Festival each year. The parade, the food booths, royalty, beer tent, bands and camaraderie of the community give my heart so much enjoyment. But if I had to choose one and only one favorite day of the year, it would be the day we decorate our Christmas tree.

AMERY, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO