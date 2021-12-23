ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Federal Election Commission dismisses complaints against DeJoy over alleged straw-donor scheme

By Felicia Sonmez, Jacob Bogage and Aaron C. Davis
SFGate
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON - Federal campaign finance regulators have dismissed two complaints against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following a legal review that concluded there was no evidence of wrongdoing by DeJoy within a five-year statute of limitations. The government watchdog groups Campaign Legal Center and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Legal Group Files Bar Complaint Against John Eastman for ‘Carefully Orchestrated’ Effort to ‘Overturn the Results’ of the 2020 Election

A legal group filed a bar complaint against conservative attorney John Eastman on Thursday claiming he violated legal ethics rules while serving as an attorney for former President Donald Trump. The complaint largely focuses on what it terms Eastman’s “lobbying” then-Vice President Mike Pence “to disregard the electoral votes cast...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SFGate

Judge dismisses sheriff's training commission complaint

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Spokane judge has dismissed Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s complaint against a Washington training commission and affirmed the commission’s decision to reject his proposal to run a new law enforcement training academy. In 2020, the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission rejected...
SPOKANE, WA
madison

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Rejects Complaints Over Election Grants

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss the Wisconsin Elections Commission throwing out challenges to private grants issued to municipalities that helped them run elections during the pandemic. The commission appointed outside counsel to review the complaints because they involved Administrator Meagan Wolfe. The counsel issued a draft decision, and it would've required at least two of the six commissioners to call for a meeting to review the draft decision. That didn't happen, and the final decision was published without a meeting or an official vote by the commission. But, GOP appointees Dean Knudson and Bob Spindell said they missed the emails notifying them of the deadline to indicate they wanted a meeting. Dem Chair Ann Jacobs says she believes the window to request a meeting has already passed. Even if it were possible to meet on the finding, she believes it would take four votes of the six-member commission to overrule the finding. And she points out the 30-day window for the conservatives groups to appeal has already started. Knudson said further action by WEC would only delay the groups’ right to see resolution in court. He’d still like to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, Erick Kardaal, attorney for conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance and Thomas More Society, said groups will appeal. They also plan a new round of complaints accusing officials in the five cities of breaking laws that prohibit accepting anything of value to vote by taking the private funds.
ELECTIONS
audacy.com

Judge refuses to dismiss $1.6B suit against Fox News over 2020 election claims

A judge in Delaware has denied a request from Fox News to dismiss a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems over claims about the 2020 presidential election. Dominion Voting Systems claims it was the target of misleading, false and bizarre claims spread by President Donald Trump and...
POLITICS
wfxg.com

Georgia ethics commission files complaint against Mayor Hardie Davis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission has filed a complaint against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis. The investigation came after an audit of his campaign disclosure reports and personal financial statements, according to documents obtained by FOX54. Officials allege he didn't file those reports in...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Campaign Finance Reform#Election Law#The U S Postal Service#The Washington Post#Republican
coloradopolitics.com

Ethics complaint filed against DNR chief over contract awarded to wife's employer

A dark money group on Tuesday filed a complaint alleging Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, falsified documents and his agency gave a sweetheart deal to his wife's employer. The complaint from Defend Colorado, which has targeted Democrats, alleges Gibbs awarded the Keystone Policy Center, a...
KEYSTONE, CO
completecolorado.com

Campaign finance complaint filed against shadowy progressive group; North Fund poured millions into Colorado elections

DENVER — The former policy director for the Colorado State Senate Republicans, Charles Heatherly, has filed a campaign finance complaint against an out-of-state, progressive, dark-money fund that pumped millions into several of Colorado’s 2020 ballot issues without registering in the state as either an Independent Expenditure Committee (IEC) or an issues committee, which are required to name their donors.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
WRDW-TV

Election probe dismissed over pro-Trump attorney’s residency

ATLANTA (AP) — An investigation has found that a high-profile lawyer who falsely insisted that former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election did not violate Georgia election laws by moving to another state before voting last year. The Georgia secretary of state’s office in February opened an...
ATLANTA, GA
WAAY-TV

Federal lawsuit filed against ULA dismissed

A lawsuit filed against United Launch Alliance was voluntarily dismissed, court documents show. This comes after a district federal judge denied a motion that would stop ULA from enforcing its Covid vaccine mandate. Several employees sued ULA after being placed on unpaid administrative leave because of the policy. Their attorney's...
LAW
The Independent

Two Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani and One America News

Two Georgia election workers have sued former president Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and right-wing news network One America News. Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss filed the lawsuit on Thursday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia and said that because of both defendants, the two, who are mother and daughter, “have become the objects of vitriol, threats, and harassment.”“They found themselves in this unenviable position not based on anything they did, but instead because of a campaign of malicious lies designed to accuse them of interfering with a fair and impartial election, which is precisely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abovethelaw.com

Michael Flynn Sues Jan. 6 Committee For Making Him Plead The Fifth Like A Common Criminal

Retired General Michael Flynn has joined the ranks of witnesses suing the January 6 Select Committee to block a subpoena for documents and testimony. Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who resigned after he got caught lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador and was subsequently prosecuted for making false statements to the FBI, spent the last year flogging the Big Lie. He publicly urged Trump to declare martial law and seize all the voting machines in swing states which voted for President Biden, and advocated that the former president appoint attorney Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate bogus claims of election fraud during a contentious Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020.
LAW
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy