Week 16 of the NFL season features two Saturday games, 12 games on Sunday, and the Miami Dolphins facing the New Orleans Saints on Monday. With the Dolphins not playing until Monday night, this weekend will be a great opportunity to watch some football and hope things break Miami’s way in the playoff picture. What needs to happen? We take a look at all of the remaining games for the week, as well as what the Thursday Night Football game did in terms of Miami’s playoff chances.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO