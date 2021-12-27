ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best budget skincare buys for under £10: From sheet masks to scrubs and serums

By Lucy Partington
The Independent
The Independent
 8 hours ago

The overly saturated skincare market can often be difficult to navigate, and with prices ranging from a couple of pounds right through to the multiple hundreds, it’s also hard to know if spending more money will equal better results.

The short answer to that is no: while there are some brands and ingredients that are worth splashing the cash on, it’s not necessary for every product in your routine to cost a small fortune.

So whether you’re new to skincare or if you’re looking for specific products to target certain issues or problem areas, there is definitely something out there that’s hard-working, effective, and won’t cost too much.

Our round-up includes bestselling cleansers loved by experts, affordable serums that give their (much more) expensive counterparts a solid run for their money, and formulas containing clinically proven active ingredients that are backed by science and loved by dermatologists.

How we tested

Each of these products has been used by our tester multiple times – her skin type verges on slightly oily, acne-prone and sometimes sensitive – and the ingredient lists have been scrutinised. Some products have also been recommended by consultant dermatologists.

Read more:

The best skincare under £10 for 2021 is:

  • Best daily SPF – Garnier ambre solaire super UV anti dark spots and anti pollution face fluid SPF50+: £8, Boots.com
  • Best vitamin C serum – Lacura vitamin C serum: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best make-up remover – The Body Shop camomile dissolve the day make-up cleansing oil: £10, Thebodyshop.com
  • Best cleanser – CeraVe hydrating cleanser: £9.50, Sainsburys.co.uk
  • Best retinoid – The Inkey List retinol: £9.99, Feelunique.com
  • Best serum for acne prone skin – Beauty Bay skinhit soothing serum with niacinamide and copper: £3.95, Beautybay.com
  • Best calming toner – Aveeno face calm and restore soothing oat toning lotion: £7.99, Boots.com
  • Best scrub – Bliss micro magic microdermabrasion scrub: £9.99, Boots.com
  • Best salicylic acid – The Ordinary salicylic acid 2% anhydrous solution: £5.20, Deciem.com
  • Best sheet mask – Dr.Jart+ ceramidin facial barrier mask: £7, Lookfantastic.com

Garnier ambre solaire super UV anti dark spots and anti pollution face fluid SPF50+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyZyU_0dUbTNwP00

Best: Daily SPF

Rating: 10/10

The most common excuses that people use when it comes to not wearing sunscreen every day is that it’s either too greasy, too heavy, that it sits on top of skin, that it leaves skin ashy or that it breaks them out in spots. Modern formulas are the exact opposite of that, and this truly affordable product from Garnier is proof. Not only does it offer the highest level of protection, but you’ll be amazed at how lightweight it is, how easy it is to apply and how beautifully make-up sits on top of it.

It’s truly a revelation, and if you’re still not using sunscreen all year round – which is the most effective anti-ageing product out there after all – then let this be the thing to convert you. It’s loved by dermatologists, and it’s also formulated with hyaluronic acid so it’ll help to ensure skin stays hydrated. Plus, it’s non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn’t clog pores) and is suitable for sensitive skin types. And if you need more convincing, our tester has got through around six or seven bottles – and counting.

Buy now £8.00, Boots.com

Lacura vitamin C serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFQ0l_0dUbTNwP00

Best: Vitamin C serum

Rating: 8/10

Vitamin C is an ingredient that’s not only backed by science, but is also constantly recommended by dermatologists and skin experts thanks to its antioxidising properties, and because it works to help brighten and even out the appearance of skin. It’s notoriously difficult to formulate with, hence why it’s usually one of the most expensive ingredients to buy, but this serum, from Aldi of all places, is proving that it doesn’t always have to be that way.

The ingredients list rivals some of its counterparts that are double, triple and even quadruple the price, and it’s a truly effective formula. It does fall on the sticky side, which is normal for some vitamin C serums, but that stickiness doesn’t last and isn’t noticeable if you layer sunscreen on top. It loses marks because it’s packaged in a similar way to another (much more expensive) brand, when really this is a brilliant product in its own right. Granted, the middle aisle at Aldi isn’t somewhere you’d usually expect to find highly recommended skincare products, but this really is worth seeking out.

Buy now £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

The Body Shop camomile dissolve the day make-up cleansing oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGs6T_0dUbTNwP00

Best: Make-up remover

Rating: 9/10

There is no better feeling than removing make-up at the end of a long day, and this cleansing oil does the job incredibly well. Some people prefer a solid balm, but this oil – which is the latest addition to The Body Shop’s camomile cleansing range and is suitable for sensitive skin – feels like less effort to use, while also being both nourishing and lightweight, plus we found we didn’t need to use much for it to be effective, so it really is good value for money.

Poured into our tester’s hand and massaged onto dry skin, it melted away every trace of foundation, eyeshadow and even waterproof mascara with minimal effort. It didn’t sting the eyes either, or leave any residue or film (which some cleansing oils can). Instead, skin is left feeling refreshed and all ready for a second cleanse. It’s a big thumbs-up from us.

Buy now £10.00, Thebodyshop.com

CeraVe hydrating cleanser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxJ2P_0dUbTNwP00

Best: Cleanser

Rating: 10/10

CeraVe is one of those cult brands that comes along, you instantly fall in love, and then wonder how you ever lived without it – it makes simple, effective skincare at its very best. Not only does every product just work, but everything is insanely well priced.

This hydrating cleanser is one of the brand’s bestsellers, and it makes for the ideal second cleanse in the evening, or as a refreshing morning cleanse. Formulated with its signature blend of three essential ceramides to protect the delicate skin barrier, it also has hyaluronic acid in there to help skin retain moisture. The lightweight gel texture is non-foaming so it doesn’t dry skin out or leave it feeling tight – instead, it’s gentle yet hardworking and helps to prepare skin for the rest of your routine.

Buy now £9.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

The Inkey List retinol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hrSO_0dUbTNwP00

Best: Retinoid

Rating: 8/10

Retinoids are one of those ingredients that have an unjustified bad rap: people are scared by the stories of them causing irritation, redness and peeling – but, used properly, the outcome is entirely the opposite. The key to successful usage is to start with a low strength and use it every second night or so while your skin acclimatises; that way you’ll benefit from vitamin A’s skin renewing, glow-giving, wrinkle-reducing, collagen-boosting properties without causing any harm.

The Inkey List’s offering is a great place to start if you’re new to retinoids, or if you’ve got sensitive skin, and it doesn’t cost the earth. Formulated with 1 per cent stabilised retinol and 0.5 per cent granactive retinoid, it falls at the gentler end of the scale, and it’s also got squalane in it which will help ensure skin stays hydrated and soothed, minimising the risk of sensitivity.

Buy now £9.99, Feelunique.com

Beauty Bay skinhit soothing serum with niacinamide and copper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmfYl_0dUbTNwP00

Best: Serum for acne-prone skin

Rating: 8/10

Niacinamide is an ingredient loved by skin experts because of its ability to support the skin barrier, to improve skin texture by shrinking the appearance of pores as well as helping balance oil production and reducing the build-up of sebum that can clog pores. Pair it with copper, which also controls oil levels, and you’ve got a hardworking product ideal for oily, acne-prone skin types.

This blue serum (which gets its colour from the copper) is best applied in the mornings, and our tester noticed a real difference in the appearance and oiliness of her skin. It’ll easily slot into most routines and can be followed by sunscreen in the day, or with a retinoid or basic moisturising cream in the evening. It is a little bit sticky after application, but once layered with another cream that goes away.

Buy now £3.95, Beautybay.com

Aveeno face calm and restore soothing oat toning lotion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06LtVz_0dUbTNwP00

Best: Calming toner

Rating: 8/10

Aveeno’s gentle and calming skincare range is relatively new to the UK, but thanks to its popularity in America it was very much in demand. There are a few products in the collection, including a cleanser, serum, moisturising cream and this toner – which can be used immediately after cleansing both morning and night. Formulated with calming colloidal oat, it helps hydrate skin and relieve it from any irritation.

It does have a slightly thicker texture compared to other toners we’ve tried, but that makes it feel moisturising. On first use it did feel quite tacky, but applying the toner on damp skin seems to fix that issue. We also loved that it’s formulated without alcohol so it will never make skin feel dried out or tight.

Buy now £7.99, Boots.com

Bliss micro magic microdermabrasion scrub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2W6c_0dUbTNwP00

Best: Scrub

Rating: 8/10

There’s no better feeling than a satisfyingly gentle scrub, and this product from Bliss does exactly that. Most popular scrubs tend to use chemical exfoliators these days, but some experts agree that you still need an occasional physical scrub to get rid of dead skin cells on the surface.

This one from Bliss, a brand that’s recently made a return to the UK market, combines fine volcanic pumice, soothing aloe vera and refreshing peppermint to get rid of pore-clogging, dulling residue, while also reducing the appearance of pores and leaving skin feeling refreshed and cleansed. We noticed that make-up sat better on the skin and, although we wouldn’t recommend using this more than once or twice a week, it’s an effective, affordable formula that’s worth adding to your skincare stash.

Buy now £9.99, Boots.com

The Ordinary salicylic acid 2% anhydrous solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3z0b_0dUbTNwP00

Best: Salicylic acid serum

Rating: 9/10

This is the first new product from The Ordinary in a fairly long time and it doesn’t disappoint. The water-free formula is designed to decongest skin while working to exfoliate at the surface level, without causing any of the irritation that can sometimes come with using salicylic acid. It has a moisturising squalane base, and the brand says it would be a great option for first-time acid users, especially those with sensitive skin.

Interestingly, it’s a leave-on product that can be used daily, but we chose to apply it a couple of times a week in the evening after cleansing. Our tester usually steers clear of salicylic acid because it’s an ingredient that often dries her skin out, but thanks to the squalane base, it actually made our skin feel more hydrated and, over time, it did help even out the texture of skin and visibly reduced the appearance of pores. Not bad for a product that costs just over a fiver.

Buy now £5.20, Deciem.com

Dr.Jart+ ceramidin facial barrier mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdwNl_0dUbTNwP00

Best: Sheet mask

Rating: 9/10

Sheet masks tend to be very hit or miss: you’re either a lover or a hater, but even if you fall into the latter category, we’d urge you to try this one from Korean skincare brand Dr.Jart +. The whole ceramidin range from the brand is loved by beauty editors and influencers thanks to its ability to bring skin back from the brink, and this mask is one of the brand’s must-try products. We really loved it; packed with a soothing, calming, ceramide-based complex, it’s designed to lock in water and strengthen the skin’s barrier, offering almost-instant relief from irritation.

It’s a good one to have in your stash throughout the winter months when skin can suffer from going between cold weather outside and centrally heated homes, or if you’ve gone a bit too OTT with acids or retinoids. We liked using it before a big event to help bring calm to our skin and to add some much-needed hydration and moisture.

Buy now £7.00, Lookfantastic.com

The verdict: Skincare under £10

There really is so much incredibly effective and highly recommended skin care out there that costs under a tenner. Sunscreen is one of the most vital parts of any routine and Garnier ’s lightweight, £8 offering is worth every penny (and more, if you ask our tester). CeraVe ’s cleansers should be a staple in everybody’s skincare arsenal, while both the Dr.Jart+ mask and Aveeno toner are great to have on standby for any unexpected irritation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

