Vanderbilt: -140 Total: 134 (Over -110/Under -110) I'm interested to see how Stanford plays after shooting lights out in the win over Liberty, 12-of-20 from beyond the arc, despite turning the ball over 23 times. If they are not more careful with the rock, they are in for a long night against an opportunistic Vandy defense that is turning opponents over at a top 20 rate in the country, per KenPom.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO