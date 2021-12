The catching market was barren before the MLB lockout began, but neither of those obstacles have stopped the Yankees from adding backstops this winter. New York has brought in three catchers on minor league deals in recent weeks, re-signing Rob Brantly and inking David Freitas and Rodolfo Durán. Gary Sánchez and Kyle Higashioka are the only catchers on New York’s 40-man roster, and top prospect Austin Wells hasn’t played above High-A ball yet, so the Yankees are stockpiling depth that they surely hope they don’t have to use in 2022.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO