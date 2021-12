- - - - - - - - - - With every washed-out hole in the dirt road, my truck rebelled at the impact, tossing the front end toward one ditch or the other. The weather outside was cold and rainy. Inside the vehicle, where it was warmer, I gripped the steering wheel in hopes the battle between my truck and the holes in the road wouldn't jerk it out of my hands. A slower speed might have made the trip less violent, but it wasn't worth risking getting stuck on the backside of nowhere in the far reaches of the county. In 1986, cell phones were still a part of Christmas future.

