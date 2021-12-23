ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Afghan resettlement scheme to open five months after it was announced

By May Bulman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjDlN_0dUbSpSs00

The government’s Afghan resettlement programme is to open in January, five months after it was first announced, the Home Office has said.

The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), which is to provide 20,000 Afghan nationals with a safe and legal route to Britain, will start operating next month to “build upon the UK’s continuing efforts to support those at risk”, the department announced on Thursday.

The UN refugee agency ( UNHCR ) and others welcomed the move, but said more clarity was required on how the programme would be funded and resourced, with one charity saying the Home Office remained “concerningly tight lipped on crucial details”.

They also warned that many Afghans, as well as refugees from other nationalities, would still be left with no option but to travel to the UK via unauthorised routes and must not be penalised for doing so.

It comes as ministers have been subject to mounting criticism for the “very slow” progress implementing the resettlement scheme, with MPs warning last month that some refugees could “die before it becomes operational”.

The Home Office said the ACRS would prioritise those who have assisted UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for British values, as well as “extremely vulnerable” people such as women and girls at risk and members of minority groups.

During the mass evacuation effort from Kabul in August, known as Operation Pitting, saw thousands of Afghans transferred to the UK. Most are here under the Afghan Relocation Assistance Police (ARAP), a separate scheme, designed for those who helped the British effort in the country.

The Home Office said other Afghans have since continued to be evacuated, with around 1,500 people helped to enter the UK since the evacuation.

Some of those already evacuated, including women’s rights activists, journalists, and prosecutors, will be the first to be resettled under the ACRS, the department said.

Along with this cohort, the scheme will resettle those who have fled Afghanistan and are now in refugee camps, as well as members of Afghan civil society who supported the UK and international community effort in the country, such as human and women’s rights activists and prosecutors.

Laura Padoan, of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which will work with the UK to resettle Afghan refugees who have fled to neighbouring countries under the ACRS, said she was pleased that the scheme would be starting next month, adding: “Resettlement is a lifeline and we will work with the Home Office to ensure that the most vulnerable can access this route to safety.”

However, she said it would be at least several months before Afghans in refugee camps would be transferred to the UK, given that there is currently no resettlement scheme in neighbouring countries Pakistan and Iran.

“That requires quite a lot of scaling up and funding and having the staff in place. So it’s not going to be imminent. We’re not poised and ready to start bringing Afghans here. It will still take a while,” she told The Independent.

Louise Calvey, head of services and safeguarding at Refugee Action, said more detail was needed on how the scheme work: “Ministers remain concerningly tight lipped on crucial details, such as how many of the 20,000 people they’ve pledged to help are already in the UK, and how many additional refugees stuck overseas will be welcomed.

“The government must also provide urgent clarity on how intends to back local councils and international organisations to make sure people fleeing the Taliban quickly receive the life-saving protection and support they desperately need.”

The Home Office said delivering the ACRS was “evidence of the government’s New Plan for Immigration in action, offering a safe and legal pathway to the UK for some of the most vulnerable while breaking the business model of illegal migration”.

The controversial new immigration plans, being pushed through by ministers via the new Nationality and Borders Bill, which passed through the House of Commons this month, will see people who arrive in Britain via unauthorised routes prevented from being granted permanent refugee status, and potentially imprisoned.

Ms Padoan, of the UNHCR, said that while the ACRS was a positive development, there was still a dearth of safe and legal routes to the UK for both Afghans and refugees of other nationalities, and that more would be required to ensure people can still find sanctuary in the UK under the Home Office’s new immigration bill.

“There needs to be a way for people to get here and not be criminalised for getting here and arriving irregularly. Many of the people who have been crossing the Channel in small boats are Afghans,” Ms Padoan said.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, echoed her concerns, saying that while he welcomed the scheme, he remained “concerned” about the fact that any Afghans reaching the UK who do not arrive under a resettlement scheme could be prosecuted and sent to prison for having entered the country unlawfully under the new plans.

He added: “This bill will slam the door in the face of many Afghans fleeing persecution and oppression. The government must rethink its proposals and ensure all Afghans can be given protection irrespective of how they arrived in the UK.”

Victoria Atkins, minister for Afghan resettlement, will set out further detail on how the ACRS will operate in an update to Parliament in January.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

More than half of Afghans left behind after working with UK forces still trapped and ‘fearing for their lives’

More than half of Afghans who were left behind after being promised sanctuary in the UK for working with British forces are still stuck in the country four months on, with many living in fear for their lives, it has emerged.UK ministers have been accused of trying to “move on” from commitments they made to relocate interpreters and other local staff who assisted British efforts in Afghanistan before the government and military fell to the Taliban in August.Thousands of Afghans are said to be living in fear of death in the country despite being eligible for resettlement in the UK...
WORLD
ABC News

One Afghan woman's struggle to resettle in America, help her fellow refugees

Muzhgan Azizy escaped Kabul just weeks before the swift Taliban takeover and chaotic U.S. evacuation, but adjusting to her new freedom in America has been difficult. "The resettlement journey for me was not easy. Actually so many challenges. It was a struggle, for sure," Azizy, 36, told ABC News. "From finding a proper spot to do my grocery shopping, to paying my bill in our apartments' portal. It's like the worst -- only because the system in the U.S. is completely different from what I used to back home."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Home Office triggered unlawful prosecutions by hunting down asylum seekers who steered Channel boats

The Home Office triggered a wave of unlawful prosecutions that the UN Refugee Agency said should never have happened, after deciding to target asylum seekers who steer Channel boats, it can be revealed.An investigation by The Independent has found that the department asked the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) “what more can be done” as the number of crossings rose in 2019, and then dramatically shifted its tactics. The following month, the Home Office contracted a drone company to start filming asylum seekers in dinghies crossing from France.Immigration Enforcement then presented footage of “pilots” to the CPS for assisting unlawful immigration...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Atkins
Bay News 9

After a harrowing escape, an Afghan refugee family resettles in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Ruhullah and Zainab Shayan and their two children spent part of last Thursday decorating their Christmas tree at their new home in the FishHawk area of Hillsborough County. "It’s a new thing for us because in our country we don’t have this kind of tradition,”...
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

From Kabul to Kentucky: Afghans put down roots in refugee haven

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Dec 23 (Reuters) - After exhausting journeys that took them from Kabul to Qatar to European cities to U.S. military bases, Afghan families fleeing the Taliban alighted in Kentucky, in a small city well versed in receiving refugees. Bowling Green has welcomed waves of refugees over four...
IMMIGRATION
krcgtv.com

Nearly 250 Afghan refugees have resettled in mid-Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Mid-Missouri is welcoming more Afghan refugees this holiday season. “Since September 26, we’ve had 248 Afghan arrivals, and we’ve also had another 25 arrivals, from places like Sudan, and Somalia, and the Congo. And, if their plane is on time, we’re going to have another family of 11 who's arriving between now and Christmas," said Dan Lester, executive director at Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Pakistan#The Home Office#Acrs#Unhcr#British#Operation Pitting
The Independent

Court of Appeal finds Channel boat crossings by asylum seekers not illegal as convictions quashed

Asylum seekers who are intercepted while crossing the English Channel in small boats have not broken the law, the Court of Appeal has found.Judges quashed the convictions of three men who were wrongly jailed for “assisting unlawful immigration” for steering dinghies, after finding they had not committed the offence. A fourth man who appealed against his conviction will face a retrial, and at least seven other convictions and two pending trials are under consideration.A ruling delivered on Tuesday said the law had been “misunderstood” by the Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and that a legal “heresy” developed...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Afghans desperate; Taliban face economic ruin

The bitter cold of Afghanistan’s winter has small children huddled beneath blankets in makeshift camps. Sick babies in hospitals lie wrapped in their mothers all-enveloping burqas. Long lines at food distribution centers have become overwhelming as Afghanistan sinks deeper into desperate times.Since the chaotic Aug. 15 Taliban takeover of Kabul an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. There isn’t enough money for hospitals.Saliha, who like many Afghans uses just one name, took her infant son to the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in the capital, Kabul. Weak and...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The mounting cost of Afghan resettlement

As with many immigration-related matters, too much information is purposely hidden from public view. We just witnessed an excellent example of the Biden administration’s immigration subterfuge. The must-pass continuing resolution bill to fund the federal government at its current level, and therefore avoid a government shutdown, included a completely unrelated $7 billion to help resettle evacuated Afghan nationals, mostly unvetted or, at best, superficially screened.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative. The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing Islamic hijabs. "Women travelling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometres) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member," ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday, specifying that it must be a close male relative. The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.
CARS
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Iran, Hezbollah aid Yemen rebel strikes: Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents. Tehran denies the charges. Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant movement Hezbollah has previously denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen. The latest Saudi accusation came as the coalition intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Huthis in retaliation for deadly attacks on the kingdom.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iraq’s top court rejects appeal contesting election results

Iraq’s top court on Monday rejected an appeal filed by Iran-backed factions contesting the results of country's parliamentary elections held in October. The development marked another boost for an influential Shiite cleric who had been confirmed as the winner of the vote. The appeal was submitted by Hadi al-Ameri, head of a pro-Iran coalition that lost seats in the Oct. 10 vote. Final results announced by Iraq’s electoral commission had confirmed Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr secured 73 out of Parliament’s 329 seats. The results also confirmed that the faction known as the Fatah Alliance, which represents the Shiite paramilitary...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

401K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy