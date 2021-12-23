ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo Beckham lands new deal with PUMA as he combines his 'passion for fashion and football' ahead of his second professional sport season

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Romeo Beckham, 19, announced that he has signed a long-term deal with sports brand PUMA on Thursday.

The budding footballer is following in his dad David's footsteps, and now has a new brand deal to help him on his way.

Taking to Instagram, PUMA revealed that the footballer will wear their FUTURE Z 1.2 boots when he takes to the field for his second season as a professional footballer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zT0RB_0dUbSopN00
Exciting: Romeo Beckham, 19, signed a deal with PUMA as he combined his 'passion for fashion and football' ahead of his second professional season on Thursday

Romeo signed his first professional contract in September - joining the USL League One side Fort Lauderdale - the reserve team of MLS side Inter Miami which is owned by David.

Romeo said that his new partnership with the brand will allow him to embrace his passion for fashion.

Speaking in a statement he said: 'The FUTURE Z boots match my game perfectly.

'They're light so that I can use my pace and agility, but they also grip the ball amazingly so I can dribble and pass effectively.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gpa3k_0dUbSopN00
New chapter: PUMA revealed that the footballer will wear their FUTURE Z 1.2 boots when he next takes to the field
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10otuu_0dUbSopN00
Fashion: The footballer will wear their FUTURE Z 1.2 as they 'match his game perfectly'

He added: 'I love the colours of the Under the Lights pack, which combine my passions of fashion and football.'

Earlier this year, Romeo signed for USL League One side, Fort Lauderdale CF, a reserve affiliate of his dad's franchise, Inter Miami CF.

When asked about his sporting heroes, Romeo added that he highly regards the likes of Neymar and Thierry Henry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8t1j_0dUbSopN00
Inspiration: When asked about his sporting heroes, Romeo added that he highly regards the likes of Neymar and Thierry Henry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03puvV_0dUbSopN00
Incoming: Earlier this year, Romeo signed for USL League One side, Fort Lauderdale CF, a reserve affiliate of his dad's franchise, Inter Miami CF

He detailed: 'Neymar is amazing and I love to watch him play, he messaged me when he saw me wearing Puma, this made my day.

'Thierry Henry has always been one of my favourite players, some of the goals he scored were unbelievable.'

Romeo continued, to include his legendary football player dad, whom he looks up to for inspiration.

The young player said: 'If there were two players I'd love to have the ability of, it would be Thierry and of course my Dad!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwlUj_0dUbSopN00
Family: Romeo continued, to include his legendary football player dad, whom he looks up to
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJUU8_0dUbSopN00
Future: Elsewhere, PUMA announced that the brand is 'excited' to see the next phase of Romeo's career unfold, and they hope he can help them drive 'change in the game'

Elsewhere, PUMA announced that the brand is 'excited' to see the next phase of Romeo's career unfold, and they hope he can help them drive 'change in the game'.

Ben Hughes, General Manager of PUMA UKI, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Romeo into the PUMA family.

'We're excited for Romeo as he prepares for a new season as an elite athlete and look forward to supporting his journey.

'Romeo adds a new voice to the way we shape football culture and build connections with our customers supporting our brand message of Faster Football and the ideal of driving change in the game.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JZQU_0dUbSopN00
PUMA added: 'We're excited for Romeo as he prepares for a new season as an elite athlete and look forward to supporting his journey'

Romeo has been training with both Inter Miami and Fort Lauderdale and plays in both defence and attack.

Speaking to Vogue in March, Romeo's mother Victoria revealed the teenager was now dreaming of becoming a professional football player like David, who signed to Manchester United when he was just 17.

She said: 'Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that's what he wants to do.'

However the designer insisted she wasn't going back into 'football wife mode' just yet, adding: 'No, the only reason why I'm wearing my Reebok cap is because I haven't had time to do my hair.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rw5S_0dUbSopN00
Support: Ben Hughes, General Manager of PUMA UKI, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Romeo into the PUMA family'

In 2014, Romeo and his two brothers Brooklyn, 22, and Cruz, 16, joined the Arsenal Academy, but have all since left.

David said at the time that Romeo had 'other passions to pursue,' and Victoria said in 2019 her sons feared letting their dad down when they decided they didn't want to become football players.

She told the Financial Times: 'I remember Romeo sitting in the bath getting really upset saying, ''I don't want to let Daddy down''.

'So I told him daddy just wants you to be happy. And now he's playing tennis. Every day.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HQBu_0dUbSopN00
Following in his footsteps: The teenager has been dreaming of becoming a professional football player like David, who signed to Manchester United when he was just 17 (David pictured in 1999) 

