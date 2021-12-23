215 Families gifted with giveaways for the Holidays

​With the generosity of Feeding Northeast Florida, the Newtown Success Zone, and the Mayor’s Community Based Crime Reduction Program residents were able to begin their holiday season filled with healthy food they received from the contactless grocery giveaway. Santa’s helpers from Amen Always Church donated toys for New Town’s youngest residents. This event was filled with holiday giveaways thanks to the unwavering support of our Community Partners! The Florida Department of Health Duval County ensured residents will be safe before visiting loved ones by distributing COVID19 self-test kits! United Health Care delivered healthcare literacy brochures and provided information about a variety of healthcare plans. QPWB Attorney's brought fun crafts and crayons for kids to write letters to Santa and decorate ornaments. Simply Healthcare raffled a custom appreciation cake to a deserving volunteer. The event would not have been a success without the help of 31 volunteers that tirelessly distributed 5,298 pounds of food valued at $9,218.52 to 215 families.