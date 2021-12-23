ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Environmental drivers of plant form and function

By Haydn J. D. Thomas
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA global synthesis of plant traits finds that climate and soil variables explain two key axes of trait variation, offering a new framework to understand how the environment shapes plant form and function. The search for simple patterns underpinning the vast diversity of life on Earth...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Unraveling a puzzle to speed the development of fusion energy

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory have developed an effective computational method to simulate the crazy-quilt movement of free electrons during experimental efforts to harness on Earth the fusion power that drives the sun and stars. The method cracks a complex equation that can enable improved control of the random and fast-moving moving electrons in the fuel for fusion energy.
INDUSTRY
Popular Mechanics

The Universe Can Bend the Laws of Physics All By Itself, Scientists Say

Our universe could be evolving the laws of physics all by itself. So say the authors of a new paper who believe the universe is autodidactic, or able to teach itself. If true, that would mean all of our existing laws of physics are subject to some higher-order universal laws that control this evolution.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

New grafting technique could combat the disease threatening Cavendish bananas

Scientists have found a novel way to combine two species of grass-like plant including banana, rice and wheat, using embryonic tissue from their seeds. The technique allows beneficial characteristics, such as disease resistance or stress tolerance, to be added to the plants. Grafting is the technique of joining the shoot...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Evolution#Life On Earth#Resource Economics
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Succeed in Culturing the Pygmy Zebra Octopus – The Size of a Grain of Rice When They Hatch

For generations, scientists have relied on a handful of organisms to study the fundamentals of biology. The usual suspects—fruit flies, zebrafish, and mice, among others—all have short lifespans, small body size, can be bred through multiple generations in the laboratory, and have been developed for genetic investigations. These research organisms leave out a whole swath of biological diversity and scientists have lacked access to a cultured octopus laboratory organism—until now. Introducing the pygmy zebra octopus (O. chierchiae).
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Plant traits are shaped by climate and soil conditions

A recent study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution has found that diverse plant traits, including characteristics such as plant size, structure, and life span, are determined to a large extent by climate and soil properties. The diversity of plant form and function can be described in terms...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Space and time: How to better understand biological processes in plants

If the perspective of space and time is not properly applied to plant research, the understanding of biological processes is limited as well as the response to the threats that endanger the life of plants worldwide. This is one of the main conclusions of an article published in the journal Trends in Plant Science by Professor Sergi Munné-Bosch, from the Faculty of Biology, the Biodiversity Research Institute (IRBio) and the Institute for Nutrition and Food Safety (INSA) of the University of Barcelona.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Generating topology from loss in hybrid light-matter particles

Losing particles can lead to positive, robust effects. An international collaboration has demonstrated a novel topology arising from losses in hybrid light-matter particles, introducing a new avenue to induce the highly-prized effects inherent to conventional topological materials, which can potentially revolutionize electronics. Led by Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Jacksonville Journal Courier

A plant’s growth habit provides function and beauty

From a horticultural perspective, the term “habit” is not what you think. Though there are certainly some bad habits in gardening like not cleaning soil off tools or buying plants with no feasible location to plant them. When you hear a horticulturist say the term “habit” what we are referring to is the form or shape a plant takes.
GARDENING
Nature.com

The Edible Plant Microbiome represents a diverse genetic reservoir with functional potential in the human host

Plant microbiomes have been extensively studied for their agricultural relevance on growth promotion and pathogenesis, but little is known about their role as part of the diet when fresh fruits and vegetables are consumed raw. Most studies describing these communities are based on 16S rRNA gene amplicon surveys, limiting our understanding of the taxonomic resolution at the species level and functional capabilities. In this study, we characterized microbes colonizing tomatoes, spinach, brined olives, and dried figs using shotgun metagenomics. We recovered metagenome-assembled genomes of novel lactic acid bacteria from green olives and identified high intra- and inter-specific diversity of Pseudomonas in tomatoes. All samples were colonized by Pseudomonas, consistent with other reports with distinct community structure. Functional characterization showed the presence of enzymes involved in vitamin and short chain fatty acid metabolism and degradation of diverse carbohydrate substrates including plant fibers. The dominant bacterial members were isolated, sequenced, and mapped to its metagenome confirming their identity and indicating the microbiota is culturable. Our results reveal high genetic diversity, previously uncultured genera, and specific functions reflecting a likely plant host association. This study highlights the potential thatÂ plant microbes can play when consumed as part of our diet and proposes these as transient contributors to the gut microbiome.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Association between occupational or environmental noise exposure and renal function among middle-aged and older Korean adults: a cross-sectional study

Exposure to occupational and environmental noise is closely linked to various auditory system diseases. Few studies have focused on the effect of noise exposure on the extra auditory system, especially the urinary system. We analyzed 17,154 participants aged 40"“79Â years from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2013 and 2018. A self-reported questionnaire was used to assess occupational or environmental noise exposure. Logistic regression was used to determine the differences in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) based on noise exposure characteristics. For participants with noise exposure, linear regression was performed to determine relationship of the noise exposure period and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). In the noise exposure group, a higher CKD prevalence was associated with females who experienced long-term occupational noise (â‰¥"‰240Â months) (adjusted OR 2.72, 95% CI 1.11"“6.66). An increase of one month of occupational noise exposure was associated with a 0.0106Â mL/min/1.73 m2 decrease in eGFR in females aged"‰<"‰60Â years. Overall, noise exposure may be a risk factor for reduced renal function, especially long-term occupational noise exposure. More precise studies should determine (1) the relationship between noise and renal function and (2) the underlying mechanisms.
ASIA
Nature.com

Insights into hippocampal network function

A new study proposes a full-scale model of the entorhinal cortex"“dentate gyrus"“CA3 network, providing a conceptual overview of the computational properties of this brain network, to show that it is an efficient pattern separator. There is hardly an area in the mammalian brain on which so many experimental...
SCIENCE
Bakery and Snacks

Unscrambling the plant-based egg market: Which products have the best functionality for baking?

Which plant-based egg alternatives have the best functionality in bakery? ProVeg International invegg-stigates. The plant-based market is expanding. In Europe, the sales value of plant-based alternatives increased nearly 50% in the last two years. In Germany, where ProVeg International is headquartered, the growth rate is as high as 97%. Sales...
AGRICULTURE
hiconsumption.com

The Modular Neo Magnet-Enabled Multi-Tool Fuses Form & Function Perfectly

After initially being launched through a Kickstarter campaign over the summer of 2020, the Windeler Stak Multi-Tool has finally entered production, taking an even more refined form and now being offered for sale directly through the company’s website. Crafted from a top-shelf array of aerospace-grade materials, the Windeler Stak...
Phys.org

Mitigating the environmental impact of herbicides

In recent years, soybean fields and other crops and trees across the Midwest have been experiencing more damage from drift of herbicides, particularly those plants grown from seeds that have not been genetically modified to be herbicide-tolerant. The drift onto unintended plants causes leaves to curl and shrivel and may permanently damage a crop.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A Species-Level Timeline of Mammal Evolution Integrating Phylogenomic Data

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. High-throughput sequencing projects generate genome-scale sequence data for species-level...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Morphogen gradient scaling by recycling of intracellular Dpp

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Morphogen gradients are fundamental to establish morphological patterns...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Contribution of conspecific negative density dependence to species diversity is increasing towards low environmental limitation in Japanese forests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98025-5, published online 21 September 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error where the last four rows of data in Supplementary Table S1 were omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy