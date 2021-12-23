Environmental drivers of plant form and function

Plant microbiomes have been extensively studied for their agricultural relevance on growth promotion and pathogenesis, but little is known about their role as part of the diet when fresh fruits and vegetables are consumed raw. Most studies describing these communities are based on 16S rRNA gene amplicon surveys, limiting our understanding of the taxonomic resolution at the species level and functional capabilities. In this study, we characterized microbes colonizing tomatoes, spinach, brined olives, and dried figs using shotgun metagenomics. We recovered metagenome-assembled genomes of novel lactic acid bacteria from green olives and identified high intra- and inter-specific diversity of Pseudomonas in tomatoes. All samples were colonized by Pseudomonas, consistent with other reports with distinct community structure. Functional characterization showed the presence of enzymes involved in vitamin and short chain fatty acid metabolism and degradation of diverse carbohydrate substrates including plant fibers. The dominant bacterial members were isolated, sequenced, and mapped to its metagenome confirming their identity and indicating the microbiota is culturable. Our results reveal high genetic diversity, previously uncultured genera, and specific functions reflecting a likely plant host association. This study highlights the potential thatÂ plant microbes can play when consumed as part of our diet and proposes these as transient contributors to the gut microbiome.

