ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Business & Industry Association of NH has new leader

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The head of the Greater Manchester Chamber has been hired as the new president of the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire.

Mike Skelton has been president and CEO of the Manchester group since 2014. He will join the BIA in February.

He succeeds Jim Roche, who left in August after 17 years as head of the BIA.

In Manchester, Skelton expanded economic development partnerships with the city and state, grew the chamber’s programming, engagement, membership and revenue, and guided the merging of the Manchester Young Professionals Network, the state’s largest young professionals network, into the chamber.

The BIA is New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce and leading business advocate, representing more than 400 leading employers in a variety of industries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Lawyer convicted of using fraud to get $8 million loans

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An attorney accused of lying to obtain millions of dollars in loans has been convicted of bank fraud and other charges in New Hampshire. Joseph Foistner, 67, of Mont Vernon, was a licensed attorney in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent means to apply for over $8 million in loans and laundered money between 2015 and 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Monday. According to prosecutors, he submitted misleading documents suggesting he was operating a lucrative international firm when he actually had neither paying clients nor income.
CONCORD, NH
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Flight cancellations, Hyundai-Kia probe

—- Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews. NEW YORK (AP) — Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel stretched into Monday, with major U.S. airlines each canceling dozens of flights. Staffers calling out sick because of COVID-19, particularly since the emergence of the omnicron variant, have left airlines short in recent days. According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from or inside the U.S. since Friday. Delta, United, JetBlue and American have all said that the coronavirus was causing staffing problems, and European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because staff were infected, but weather and other factors played a role as well.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Business
The Associated Press

Zuckerberg buys more Hawaii land, including deadly dam site

HONOLULU (AP) — Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has purchased more property in Hawaii, including most of a reservoir that unleashed a deadly flood 15 years ago. Property records show Zuckerberg’s Kaloko LLC bought a 110-acre (44.5-hectare) site on Kauai last month for $17 million from a company owned by the Pflueger family, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

695K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy