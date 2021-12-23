Business & Industry Association of NH has new leader

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The head of the Greater Manchester Chamber has been hired as the new president of the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire.

Mike Skelton has been president and CEO of the Manchester group since 2014. He will join the BIA in February.

He succeeds Jim Roche, who left in August after 17 years as head of the BIA.

In Manchester, Skelton expanded economic development partnerships with the city and state, grew the chamber’s programming, engagement, membership and revenue, and guided the merging of the Manchester Young Professionals Network, the state’s largest young professionals network, into the chamber.

The BIA is New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce and leading business advocate, representing more than 400 leading employers in a variety of industries.