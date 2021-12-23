ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Coloured low-emissivity films for building envelopes for year-round energy savings

By Yucan Peng
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuildings are responsible for over 40% of total US energy use, of which about 40% is directly related to the operation of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. Saving energy to heat and cool buildings would contribute substantially to sustainability. Here we propose a category of coloured low-emissivity films for building...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Saving#Energy Conservation#Energy Technologies
