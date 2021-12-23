Emission burden concerns for online shopping returns

When was the last time you bought something online that you regretted? It’s probably not too hard to remember is it? Now, how much money have you wasted on stuff like that? If you’re normal you’ve thrown down $899 in the last year buying things online that, if you had it to do over again, you would not. And as it turns out it’s not just a byproduct of having been bored during the pandemic. According to a study by Fakespot, the average American now racks up a total of $70,000 in online regrets during their lifetime. And the odds are the era of near instant online gratification isn’t going to help that number to come down. What’s the stuff when end up regretting the most?

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO