Tell me about your own history with Crohn's. My father passed away when I was 8 from Crohn's that turned into colorectal cancer. That was hard because it launched my mom, sister, and me into poverty. At 22, I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a misdiagnosis that turned out to be Crohn's. Since then, I've been through so much with inflammatory bowel disease [IBD]. In 2008, I had a massive flare-up, and within a six-month period I dropped to 85 pounds from 135 pounds and needed to have my colon removed. I've since had over 20 surgeries. Luckily I'm in remission now from a combination of surgeries and biologic drugs.

