ATEEZ guests on "After_zzZ"

By scent_of_rain
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATEEZ members Yunho, Hongjoong, Seonghwa, and San, who guested on the program,...

Watch: ATEEZ' Hongjoong's busking performances

ATEEZ' Hongjoong held a busking event as promised to fans. After revealing a series of cover videos on ATEEZ' YouTube, Hongjoong promised to hold a busking session if one of his videos hit over 1 million views. His cover of Linkin Park's "Numb" reached over 1 million views within a week.
ATEEZ Enters Billboard 200 For 2nd Time With “ZERO : FEVER EPILOGUE”

ATEEZ has scored their second-ever chart entry on the Billboard 200!. For the week ending on December 25, ATEEZ’s new repackage EP “ZERO : FEVER EPILOGUE” debuted at No. 73 on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart (its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States), making it their second album to enter the chart in just three months following their previous EP “ZERO : FEVER Part.3.”
Rocket Punch Surprise Fans with K-Carol Medley for Christmas

Girl group Rocket Punch surprised their fans with a K-Carol Medley for Christmas. The six girls showcased amazing vocals and visuals in a cover video that was set in a festive and bright mood. The members show their cute side and cheerful energy, as they cover songs by Fin.K.L, IU...
#Ateez
[pann] Reasons for the high quality of ATEEZ's album songs

EDEN, who guested on Ravi's Question Mark, explained how they produce ATEEZ's albums. (between 40 seconds ~ /57 seconds ~) "We have the thought that this would be our last album, even their debut album we thought this would be our last. And then the next album again we say "this is our last album". We always released albums with this thought. If you write a good idol song, you tend to put this song in the next album. But we believe any album could be our last."
Check out the full tracklist for '2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Express'

D-3 until the release of '2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Express'!. To raise anticipation for the very first part of the year-end SMTOWN festivities, SM Entertainment has now unveiled the full, 10-song tracklist for the upcoming compilation album, 'SMTOWN: SMCU Express'. The 10 tracks included in the compilation album are: "Light...
Why is NCT’s “Sticker” such a divisive song?

If you’re on the K-pop side of Twitter, you’ve probably seen the debates over NCT’s “Sticker.” Described variously as “artistic and experimental” and “post-good,” the song seems to have ignited the internet in a unique way. Months after its initial release, the track still has people talking. But why? What is it about this particular song that divided fans and caused such strong opinions?
P1Harmony and The Lab get their dance on in new teaser for 'Do It Like This'

P1Harmony has a special surprise for fans waiting for their new comeback!. On December 26 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled a new teaser video promoting their upcoming single "Do It Like This." The teaser features both the P1Harmony members and LA-based dance crew The Lab, who are best known as the champions of NBC's 2018 competition program 'World of Dance'. In the clip, members from both P1Harmony and The Lab show off their dance performance skills against a preview of the new single's fun hip-hop instrumental.
Brave Girls postpone their first solo concert

Brave Girls postponed their January concert. On December 27th KST, Brave Entertainment announced the group's first solo concert will be postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns on the official fan cafe. Below is the full statement from the label. "Hello, this is Brave Entertainment. First of all, thank you to...
YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
Call the Midwife star Helen George confirms new baby's adorable name

Call the Midwife star Helen George has shared the name of her newborn daughter following her birth last month. The actress, who plays Trixie Franklin in the hit BBC series, welcomed the youngster with partner Jack Ashton, who also appears on the show as Reverend Tom Hereward. Following on from...
After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
