ATEEZ guests on "After_zzZ"

EDEN, who guested on Ravi's Question Mark, explained how they produce ATEEZ's albums. (between 40 seconds ~ /57 seconds ~) "We have the thought that this would be our last album, even their debut album we thought this would be our last. And then the next album again we say "this is our last album". We always released albums with this thought. If you write a good idol song, you tend to put this song in the next album. But we believe any album could be our last."

