LinkedIn is a must-have for any and all professionals out there. It is usually used by professionals to look and apply for jobs. However, it can act like a generic social media platform, a place where you can upload videos, images, etc. But unfortunately, there is no place to download those videos in the app itself. Hence, we created this article. In this post, we are going to see how to download LinkedIn videos to a computer.

