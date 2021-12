When it comes to gender and racial diversity, the legal industry still has a way to go. Kerry Benn, the director of Series, Surveys, and Data at Law360, dropped by the Evolve the Law podcast to discuss the legal news outlet’s latest Diversity Snapshot and Glass Ceiling Report. The reports examine the state of racial diversity at law firms, as well as how women are faring. While the results aren’t exactly heartening, Kerry offers some ideas for firms looking to make greater progress on diversity and inclusion.

