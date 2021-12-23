ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Simmons: Oil and gas essential to modern life

By Brook A. Simmons
Journal Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin remains the main obstacle in advancing a $2 trillion social spending bill promoted by President Joe Biden after nearly six months of negotiations that came to a head in October as the president prepared for his trip to the UN Climate Change Conference the following...

journalrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns. Why that’s misguided:

By Michael Klein, Tufts University One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades. On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview […] The post Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns. Why that’s misguided: appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
lascrucesbulletin.com

State oil and gas production sets record

A new report from the New Mexico Tax Research Institute (NMTRI) shows the state’s oil and natural gas industry provided $5.3 billion in state and local tax revenue for fiscal year 2021 – the highest figure in New Mexico history, the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA) said in a Dec. 1 news release.
LAS CRUCES, NM
industryglobalnews24.com

Meeting the Global Need of Oil and Gas

The Malaysian industry of Oil and Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) has a significant role to play in the country’s oil and gas industry. In recent years, the OGSE has contributed heavily to producing sustainable energy at affordable prices, has made it accessible for all, and has created many job opportunities in the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
industryglobalnews24.com

Influential Data on the US Oil and Gas

Analysts have said that as the traders were busy focusing on the Pandemic and its development in Europe, a US federal report on storage levels of commercial crude oil along with refined petroleum products went by unnoticed. The Energy Information Administration of the United States publishes data on a weekly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022

Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their 'key' oil and gas themes for 2022. Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their “key” oil and gas themes for 2022 in a new report sent to Rigzone on Monday. One...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Shore News Network

Democrats Demand Federal Probe Into Oil, Gas Industry Over ‘Life-Threatening Environmental Justice Issue’

A group of House Democrats from New York called for a federal investigation Tuesday into the role “peaker” power plants have in contributing to air pollution. The three Democrats led by Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney requested the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a federal watchdog, to probe how peaker plants are more harmful and generally used more frequently in low-income communities. Other Oversight Committee members, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Yvette Clarke, a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, were also signatories on the letter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Calls for 'reasoned debate' over oil and gas future

Business leaders have written a joint open letter to party leaders calling for a "reasoned debate" over the future of oil and gas in the UK. The call comes after plans for the controversial Cambo Oil field off Shetland were put on hold. The letter says any statements calling for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Uncertainty versus clarity: oil & gas in 2022

As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. The lack of clarity on how dangerous this new strain complicates any forecasting exercises, as oil demand in 2022 will ultimately depend on the extent of lockdowns and other cautionary measures. OPEC+ has so far shown a reluctance to increase oil supply beyond the schedule agreed on in the summer. This is despite calls from the US and oil-importing countries for OPEC to lower oil prices. It is our view that OPEC+ will continue to effectively help the market, making sure there is no excess supply. At the moment, the group’s production is set to reach reference levels in September 2022. In our view, should there be a drop in demand, OPEC+ will be willing to amend their current plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Queensland releases land for oil, gas exploration

The government's plan sets out a programme of eight tender areas for oil and gas exploration to be released in December. More than 14,400 km2 of land in Queensland will be made available for oil and gas exploration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#United Nations#Essential Oil#Natural Gas#Energy Security#Covid#American
naturalgasworld.com

Tamaska Oil and Gas acquires Mongolian CBM project

The project is situated around 20 km from the Chinese-Mongolian border and close to the northern China gas transmission and distribution network. Sydney-listed Tamaska Oil and Gas has signed an agreement to acquire Telmen Energy, which holds a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV coalbed methane (CBM) project in Mongolia, it said on December 16.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit Updates: Will Families Receive More Payments in 2022

The introduction of the child tax credit was a significant decision in the history of the US government. The child tax credit payments have benefitted millions of low-income families worldwide. The government issued the first half of the child tax credit in six monthly installments in 2021. The citizens will...
INCOME TAX
AFP

Climate crisis puts oil in the crosshairs, but dependence persists

The climate crisis has put the end of oil onto the agenda, but achieving that is a colossal task given the world economy's deep dependence on petroleum. - 'Dependent' - "We've known for several years that the end of crude oil ... is near," said Moez Ajmi, an energy specialist at professional services firm EY. "But is the world ready to live without oil?
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
AFP

US to lift travel ban on southern Africa

The United States will next week lift the travel ban imposed on several southern African nations when the Omicron variant of Covid was first detected, officials said Friday. WHO and the United Nations spoke out against the travel bans and officials in South Africa said they were being punished for identifying the strain and being transparent.
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

Drilling Activity of Oil and Natural Gas in US Increases

On 23rd December, the United States oil and gas drilling activities saw an increase of seven units in its rig count finishing at 586. The week saw two rigs directed by natural gas and five directed by oil added to its domestic drilling during this week. A total of 238 units have been added this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy