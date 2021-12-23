ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

By Heidi Kreibich
Nature.com
 5 days ago

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water...

www.nature.com

EurekAlert

Areahub’s new resource for researchers, organizations, and the public: comprehensive, comparable, climate and environmental hazards information for US addresses and zip codes

AreaHub announced a new website giving researchers and others accessible and potentially customizable environmental and climate hazard information for all U.S. locations. The website aggregates and breaks down regularly updated data on 13 of the most common climate, natural, environmental, and industrial hazards that can impact residents’ health, safety and property values.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A large-scale population-based epidemiological study on the prevalence of central sensitization syndromes in Japan

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02678-1, published online 02 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly labelled as a present address. As a result, this affiliation was incorrectly captured for Gen Kobashi. The correct affiliations are listed below. Integrated Research Faculty...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A bridge over troubled waters

To the Editor - In a recent (August 2021) Editorial1, the editors of Nature Sustainability argue that little innovative research seems to emerge in water studies. They invite the community to reinvent what they see as a 'stagnant' field. Central to their argument is the statement that "water studies as a field may have largely given up on historical context and institutional change ... as [it] has become more quantified and technically driven, it has also become less grounded".
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Contribution of conspecific negative density dependence to species diversity is increasing towards low environmental limitation in Japanese forests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98025-5, published online 21 September 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error where the last four rows of data in Supplementary Table S1 were omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Imperilled glacier, COVID immunity and ‘touching’ the Sun

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Giant fractures in the floating ice of Antarctica’s massive Thwaites Glacier — a fast-melting formation that has become an icon of climate change — could shatter part of the shelf within five years, research suggests. If that happens, in what had been considered a relatively stable part of Thwaites, the glacier could begin flowing much faster into the ocean, funnelling ice that had been resting on land into the sea, where it would contribute to sea-level rise.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

Arising from Nina Jeliazkova et al. Nature Nanotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-021-00911-6 (2021) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

General construction and topological classification of crystalline flat bands

Exotic phases of matter can emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Materials that have non-dispersing bands in their electronic band structure, such as twisted bilayer graphene, are prime candidates for strongly interacting physics. However, existing theoretical models for obtaining these 'flat bands' in crystals are often too restrictive for experimental realizations. Here we present a generic theoretical technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat-band models in the literature and is applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin"“orbit coupling. Using topological quantum chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands. We also derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1,651 Shubnikov space groups.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Morphogen gradient scaling by recycling of intracellular Dpp

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Morphogen gradients are fundamental to establish morphological patterns...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Micro-Meta App: an interactive tool for collecting microscopy metadata based on community specifications

Caterina Strambio-De-CastilliaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1069-18161Â na1Â na2Â na3Â. In the version of this article initially published, the affiliation for author Roland Nitschke was incorrectly formulated. The affiliation has been corrected to read "Life Imaging Center and Signalling Research Centres CIBSS and BIOSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany" in the online version of the article.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Influence of stress induced by the first announced state of emergency due to coronavirus disease 2019 on outpatient blood pressure management in Japan

To prevent further spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Japanese government announced a state of emergency, resulting in major stress for the population. The aim of this study was to investigate a possible association between changes in daily stress and blood pressure (BP) in Japanese patients. We retrospectively investigated 748 patients with chronic disease who were treated by the Sagamihara Physicians Association to determine changes in stress during the COVID-19 state of emergency from 7 April to 31 May 2020. During the state of emergency, office BP significantly increased from 136.5"‰Â±"‰17.5/78.2"‰Â±"‰12.0 to 138.6"‰Â±"‰18.6/79.0"‰Â±"‰12.2 (p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.03, respectively). In contrast, home BP significantly decreased from 128.2"‰Â±"‰10.3/75.8"‰Â±"‰8.8 to 126.9"‰Â±"‰10.2/75.2"‰Â±"‰9.0 (p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.01, respectively), and the ratio of white coat hypertension was significantly increased (p"‰<"‰0.001). Fifty-eight percent of patients worried about adverse effects of hypertension as a condition contributing to the severity and poor prognosis of COVID-19; decreased amounts of exercise and worsened diet compositions were observed in 39% and 17% of patients, respectively. In conclusion, a significant increase in office BP with the white coat phenomenon was observed during the state of emergency, as well as an increase in related stress. To prevent cardiovascular events, general practitioners should pay more attention to BP management during stressful global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Chewing increases postprandial diet-induced thermogenesis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03109-x, published online 09 December 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Naoyuki Hayashi. The correct affiliations are listed below. Faculty of Sport Sciences, Waseda University, 2-579-15 Mikajima, Tokorozawa, Saitama, 359-1192, Japan. Institute for Liberal Arts, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Ookayama 2-12-1,...
FITNESS
UPI News

Researchers discover water in expansive canyon on Mars

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A European spacecraft orbiting Mars has identified a "water-rich area" about the size of the Netherlands in the heart of a canyon system that dwarfs the Earth's Grand Canyon. The European Space Agency said on Wednesday that its ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, which the agency launched...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

A mixed-methods, population-based study of a syndemic in Soweto, South Africa

A syndemic has been theorized as a cluster of epidemics driven by harmful social and structural conditions wherein the interactions between the constitutive epidemics drive excess morbidity and mortality. We conducted a mixed-methods study to investigate a syndemic in Soweto, South Africa, consisting of a population-based quantitative survey (N"‰="‰783) and in-depth, qualitative interviews (N"‰="‰88). We used ethnographic methods to design a locally relevant measure of stress. Here we show that multimorbidity and stress interacted with each other to reduce quality of life. The paired qualitative analysis further explored how the quality-of-life impacts of multimorbidity were conditioned by study participants' illness experiences. Together, these findings underscore the importance of recognizing the social and structural drivers of stress and how they affect the experience of chronic illness and well-being.
HEALTH
Fox News

Water detected below Martian surface, researchers say

"Significant amounts of water" have been found beneath the surface of Mars. The European Space Agency (ESA) and Russian space agency Roscosmos' ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter reportedly spotted the water at the Valles Maineris canyon system. In a release, ESA said that the water was detected using the Trace Gas...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effects of Aqueous Solubility and Geochemistry on CO Injection for Shale Gas Reservoirs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59131-y, published online 07 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section, where the statement of equal contribution was implemented erroneously: "These authors contributed equally: Ji Ho Lee, Jinhyung Cho and Kun Sang Lee.". Ji Ho Lee is the first author, Jinhyung Cho is the second author and Kun Sang Lee is the corresponding author of this Article.
SCIENCE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Hazardous Waste Disposal Market PDF Research Report 2022 Research, Forecast, Share, Size, Trends By || Waste Management, Covanta Holding, OC Waste & Recycling

Global Hazardous Waste Disposal market looks into a report for investigation of the Hazardous Waste Disposal marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Hazardous Waste Disposal market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Hazardous Waste Disposal industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Hazardous Waste Disposal market players.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Was the kateretid beetle Pelretes really a Cretaceous angiosperm pollinator?

Arising from E. Tihelka et al. Nature Plants https://doi.org/10.1038/s41477-021-00893-2 (2021) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The DxConnect Virtual Biobank connects diagnostic researchers to clinical samples

To the Editor - The first molecular tests for COVID-19 were ready for action in Europe a little over a month from the declaration of the pandemic. Similarly, the timeline for the more complex task of developing high-quality rapid antigen tests was compressed into just 8 months1 - in comparison, development of the first rapid test for HIV took 5 years. Even so, from early on in the pandemic, a critical bottleneck in the development of reliable diagnostic tests was the scarcity of clinical samples for diagnostic research, development and validation. As pointed out in your June 2020 editorial, not only was there a shortage of specimens available for research, but scientific progress was hampered by the complexity of both negotiating legal agreements for sample transfer and jurisdictional regimes regulating sample transport across borders. Here, we describe the DxConnect Virtual Biobank (https://www.finddx.org/biobank-services/vbd/), which acts as a clearinghouse for specimens, connecting researchers with institutions around the world that have clinical samples available for the development and validation of new diagnostic tests (Fig. 1).
PUBLIC HEALTH

