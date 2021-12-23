Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To prevent further spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Japanese government announced a state of emergency, resulting in major stress for the population. The aim of this study was to investigate a possible association between changes in daily stress and blood pressure (BP) in Japanese patients. We retrospectively investigated 748 patients with chronic disease who were treated by the Sagamihara Physicians Association to determine changes in stress during the COVID-19 state of emergency from 7 April to 31 May 2020. During the state of emergency, office BP significantly increased from 136.5"‰Â±"‰17.5/78.2"‰Â±"‰12.0 to 138.6"‰Â±"‰18.6/79.0"‰Â±"‰12.2 (p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.03, respectively). In contrast, home BP significantly decreased from 128.2"‰Â±"‰10.3/75.8"‰Â±"‰8.8 to 126.9"‰Â±"‰10.2/75.2"‰Â±"‰9.0 (p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.01, respectively), and the ratio of white coat hypertension was significantly increased (p"‰<"‰0.001). Fifty-eight percent of patients worried about adverse effects of hypertension as a condition contributing to the severity and poor prognosis of COVID-19; decreased amounts of exercise and worsened diet compositions were observed in 39% and 17% of patients, respectively. In conclusion, a significant increase in office BP with the white coat phenomenon was observed during the state of emergency, as well as an increase in related stress. To prevent cardiovascular events, general practitioners should pay more attention to BP management during stressful global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

