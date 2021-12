2021's been another hectic year dealing with the pandemic and changes in our daily routine. Good thing the holidays are right around the corner! Treat yourself this season by celebrating with a special performance from MAMAMOO! Naver NOW has already had HWASA grace its coveted stages, but now it's time for everyone in MAMAMOO to take the stage. Entitled, MAMAMOOMOOMAS, this holiday extravaganza is sure to warm you up on a cold winter's night. Enjoy their gorgeous visuals and charming charisma from your cozy home and celebrate the season with the group's signature power vocals.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO