Lords Mobile is getting another event this December, along with a brand new theme song from YouTuber and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Madilyn Bailey. In case you’ve somehow failed to play it yet, Lords Mobile is a huge, genre-spanning MMO from developer IGG. It sees you competing with other players – or joining forces with them – to become the Emperor, following the demise of the previous incumbent.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO