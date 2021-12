While $31,540 may not seem like a lot of money, for the 12 nonprofit groups that serve Lawrence Township, it’s a windfall. That’s how much money was distributed among the groups – ranging from the Lawrence Lacrosse Club to Meals on Wheels Mercer County and Lawrenceville Main Street – by the Lawrence Township Community Foundation during its fall grant cycle.

