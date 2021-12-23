Pupillary Light–Near Dissociation

For over 150 years, the study of patients with acquired alexia has fueled research aimed at disentangling the neural system critical for reading. An unreached goal, however, relates to the determination of the fiber pathways that root the different visual and linguistic processes needed for accurate word reading. In a unique series of neurosurgical patients with a tumor close to the visual word form area, we combine direct electrostimulation and population-based streamline tractography to map the disconnectivity fingerprints characterizing dissociated forms of alexia. Comprehensive analyses of disconnectivity matrices establish similarities and dissimilarities in the disconnection patterns associated with pure, phonological and lexical-semantic alexia. While disconnections of the inferior longitudinal and posterior arcuate fasciculi are common to all alexia subtypes, disconnections of the long arcuate and vertical occipital fasciculi are specific to phonological and pure alexia, respectively. These findings provide a strong anatomical background for cognitive and neurocomputational models of reading.

