ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Thief caught on video stealing customer's bike behind pharmacy

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police are looking for a large White male with a mohawk who was captured on surveillance video stealing a $1,200 bicycle Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Police find vehicle, driver involved in hit-and-run; Salina man still critical

Police believe they have located the person and vehicle that struck a Salina man on Christmas Eve. The Salina Police Department issued the following statement this morning. On December 25, 2021, with the public’s help, the vehicle and driver involved in the hit and run accident were located. The victim remains in critical but stable condition at Via Christi in Wichita.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man injured, jailed after Christmas Eve fishing pole dispute

MANHATTAN—One man was injured during a reported altercation involving fishing poles on Christmas Eve in Manhattan. Just after 10:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 200 block of N. 11th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in rollover crash on Christmas Day

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a Christmas Day fatal accident have identified the victim as 33-year-old Esbardo Chavez-Ruiz of Wichita. Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Main and Dewey in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina man severely injured in hit-and-run; police seek tips

Salina police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. The Salina Police Department late this morning issued the following statement. On December 24, 2021, at approximately 7:43 pm, Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the...
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Salina Post Police#B K Prescription Shop#Trek
Salina Post

2-year-old dies while playing with gun at KC-area home

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A toddler from suburban Kansas City died when a gun the child was handling discharged, police said. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The name of the 2-year-old child has not been released. Police said they were initially told that the child was...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after 'slow-speed pursuit' early today

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after leading police on a "slow-speed pursuit" through part of the city early this morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday, an officer in the 300 block of S....
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 26

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dillard, Ann Elaine; 38; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Probation Violation.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police capture wanted Kansas kidnapping, assault suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping and assault have a suspect in custody. On Sunday, police received a call for service reference a past assault in the 3800 BLK SW Topeka Boulevard in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. After a thorough investigation, Detectives issued an Attempt...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

KBI: Officer shot suspect who allegedly drove at police

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Andover, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that just after 10:30 p.m., the Andover Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting...
ANDOVER, KS
Salina Post

Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting of Kan. murder suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka area prosecutor has found that police were justified in fatally shooting a homicide suspect. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said this week that no charges would be filed in the death of 33-year-old Jesse Buck Lees. Kagay also found that Lees acted alone in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jennifer Morris.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KBI: 2 dead after shooting outside Kansas home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a home in Longton, Kansas early Thursday morning, according to a media release from the KBI. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy