Allow us to introduce you to a Nashville Humane Association dog that’s available for adoption and looking for a forever home. Boomer is new to NHA and has made quite the impression on all NHA staff and volunteers almost immediately after moving to our facility from an overcrowded, out-of-county shelter. Yep, it’s true. We all have a huge crush on this large, affectionate, friendly, chocolate brown mixed-breed dog and just can’t wait for him to find the forever home he totally deserves.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO