It's time once again to look back on another year of news in the gaming world – only this time we've got a bit of a twist in our regular feature here at MMOBomb. As you're probably aware, in August we shifted the focus of our site from covering exclusively free-to-play games to covering all multiplayer games. That means that this year's entries have a few entries that we wouldn't have tapped for stories last year, and we might be a bit light on coverage of things that happened before our shift. Next year, at least, should be a little less confusing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO