The young guns do not have a chance to share the same side of the court with legendary players and their idols. Stefanos Tsitsipas joined forces with the 20-time Major winner Roger Federer at the 20219 Laver Cup in Geneva, describing the experience as 'every millennial's dream!' Tsitsipas and Federer played against Jack Sock and John Isner and suffered a 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 loss in an hour and 46 minutes to propel Team World 8-7 in front after the final day's first encounter.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO