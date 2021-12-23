ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

North Carolina man charged with stealing lottery tickets in Horry County, cashing them in

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man recently released from a Florida jail after serving a sentence for robbery has been accused to attempting to defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery, according to authorities.

Daniel Lee Brown, 40, of King, North Carolina, has been charged with two counts of attempting to defraud the lottery, and three county of shoplifting. He was arrested after being released from the Florida Department of Corrections on Wednesday after serving a 21-month sentence, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

He attempted to defraud the lottery in two instances in March 2020 with seven stolen scratch-off tickets in North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants. He redeemed the tickets for $60 in one instance, and $35 in another.

