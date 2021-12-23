ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Treasury Dept says settlement reached over TD Bank's sanctions violations

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday reached a $115,000 settlement of two cases involving banking group TD Bank NA for apparent violations of narcotics kingpin and North Korea sanctions.

The apparent violations in both matters were voluntarily self-disclosed and were non-egregious, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

In one case, the bank processed transactions and maintained accounts on behalf of employees of the North Korean mission to the United Nations without a license from the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the Treasury Department.

In the second case, the bank maintained accounts for a U.S. resident who was listed on OFAC’s list of “Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons.”

