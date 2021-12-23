BBB: Beware of winter scams involving heating systems, snow removal

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- With the official arrival of winter this week, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on guard against winter scams.

According to the BBB, there are several potential scams that would-be thieves could use to rip off consumers who are desperate to protect themselves from the cold.

“Scammers are quick to offer furnace inspections before the cold hits,” said Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois, in a statement. “Suppose someone shows up at your door or calls and offers to inspect your furnace or heating system, and demands cash up front. In that case, you are best served by turning down the offer.”

The same advice holds for those offering shoveling and plowing services during or following a snowstorm.

“If you need snow-clearing services, ask for invoices and never pay cash up front,” Bernas noted.

Using freezing temperatures as their hook, con artists will masquerade as representatives from a utility company and demand money for a past due bill, the BBB warned. Consumers should exercise caution if someone comes to their door or they receive a call.

As a reminder, Illinois utility companies are prohibited from shutting off service during inclement weather. It is advised that you contact your utility company directly if you are concerned about an overdue bill; and to always call the customer service number on your bill when dealing with any utility company.

To find reputable contractors for furnace maintenance or repair and to avoid being a scam victim, follow these tips:

• Always check their ratings and reviews at BBB.org

• Ask for references

• Be extremely cautious of anyone reaching out to you unsolicited

• Never pay cash up front or sign a contract until you have time to review the company

• Never let anyone inside your home without thoroughly checking their background and discussing it with trusted neighbors or family

• Illinois state law requires a contract for any project costing over $1,000

• Report any scam attempts to the BBB’s Scam Tracker