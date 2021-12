In a career that ended way too early, director Jean-Marc Vallée centered flawed characters in a way that made us see ourselves in those flaws. He felt like he had figured something out in the 2010s, working with incredible talent, and then directing those stars to Oscars and Emmys. One could say he was an actor’s director in that he knew how to bring out the best of performers like Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Amy Adams. His death on the day after Christmas in a cabin in Quebec of undisclosed causes was a shock to the system. Despite all of his success, it truly felt like he was just getting started.

