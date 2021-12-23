The PIAA revised enrollment parameters for classifications this week. Here's what they are

After hundreds of high schools across Pennsylvania initially counted their enrollment numbers incorrectly, the PIAA revealed its revised enrollment parameters for classifications earlier this week. The parameters will be in place for a two-year cycle that spans the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

The new parameters, stated in a memorandum released by the PIAA on Monday, break down classifications based on enrollment for 24 sports. For boys’ sports, enrollment classification designations are provided for baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, lacrosse, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball and wrestling. And for girls’ sports, the memo includes designations for basketball, cheer, cross country, field hockey, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.

The most significant of the revisions came in football. Class 1A is now 123 total male enrollees and lower (was 138 and lower in parameters released in November), Class 2A is 124 to 180 (was 139 to 207), Class 3A is 181 to 262 (was 208 to 280), Class 4A is 263 to 382 (was 281 to 402), Class 5A is 383 to 557 (was 403 to 585) and Class 6A is 558 and higher (was 586 and higher).

Two notable Beaver Valley football teams that will be bumped up one classification next fall are the current-Class 3A Central Valley Warriors and the Class 4A Aliquippa Quips. Central Valley is being pushed to Class 4A directly because of enrollment parameters , while the PIAA is forcing Aliquippa to Class 5A due to a competitive balance rule . Both the Warriors and Quips won WPIAL and PIAA championships in their respective classifications this season.

