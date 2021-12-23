ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

The PIAA revised enrollment parameters for classifications this week. Here's what they are

By Parth Upadhyaya, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcS39_0dUbOkrx00

After hundreds of high schools across Pennsylvania initially counted their enrollment numbers incorrectly, the PIAA revealed its revised enrollment parameters for classifications earlier this week. The parameters will be in place for a two-year cycle that spans the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

The new parameters, stated in a memorandum released by the PIAA on Monday, break down classifications based on enrollment for 24 sports. For boys’ sports, enrollment classification designations are provided for baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, lacrosse, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball and wrestling. And for girls’ sports, the memo includes designations for basketball, cheer, cross country, field hockey, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.

The most significant of the revisions came in football. Class 1A is now 123 total male enrollees and lower (was 138 and lower in parameters released in November), Class 2A is 124 to 180 (was 139 to 207), Class 3A is 181 to 262 (was 208 to 280), Class 4A is 263 to 382 (was 281 to 402), Class 5A is 383 to 557 (was 403 to 585) and Class 6A is 558 and higher (was 586 and higher).

Two notable Beaver Valley football teams that will be bumped up one classification next fall are the current-Class 3A Central Valley Warriors and the Class 4A Aliquippa Quips. Central Valley is being pushed to Class 4A directly because of enrollment parameters , while the PIAA is forcing Aliquippa to Class 5A due to a competitive balance rule . Both the Warriors and Quips won WPIAL and PIAA championships in their respective classifications this season.

Contact Parth Upadhyaya at pupadhyaya@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @pupadhyaya_ .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: The PIAA revised enrollment parameters for classifications this week. Here's what they are

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Aliquippa, PA
Education
Aliquippa, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Beaver, PA
Beaver, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Aliquippa, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Beaver, PA
Education
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piaa#Track And Field#Highschool#Beaver Valley
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

504
Followers
297
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy