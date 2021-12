Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development (CEED) through the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business has assisted various businesses in several ways, including the dissemination of important information, connecting businesses with important contacts, and fielding requests for assistance in aiding recovery efforts. This outreach originated in Spring 2020 during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in the aftermath of the devastating storms in the west Kentucky and multi-state region earlier this month.

