Despite increasing COVID-19 cases, many residents traveling ahead of the holidays

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – In spite of those rising COVID case numbers, millions of Americans are traveling on Thursday between hitting the roadways and flying. The airlines say today could be the busiest travel day in nearly two years.

Travelers at Bradley International Airport say they’re prepared for any COVID risks. If family is the reason for the season, people traveling on one of the busiest days of the year say they’re not letting COVID keep them away from family this year.

Christmas Eve’s eve and all through Bradley, families were catching flights.

“We had to drive to Florida last year. It was 24 hours with two kids and that was brutal, so it feels really nice to take a flight again,” said Kendall Maloney.

“I used to travel a lot in business and now I’m not traveling hardly at all in business,” said Steve Keim.

AAA predicts some 109 million Americans are taking to the skies or roads over the holiday and Thursday may be very well the busiest of them all. It all comes as the omicron variant quickly spreads across the globe.

Connecticut State Police are warning drivers to be careful because of the heavy holiday traffic comes sudden stops and starts. Plus, with the potential for some snow and ice on Friday, it could impact the morning commute.

Troopers are encouraging drivers to do last-minute shopping on Thursday night.

“DOT will be out in droves, but they don’t get everything at one time. They try and do the best they can, but plan ahead. Our advice to you is don’t go out if you can,” said Sgt. Kevin Dowe, Connecticut State Police.

Troopers are also looking for weaving cars, crossing the centerline, and dipping into the shoulder. The holiday rush is on along with holiday parties and the drunk driving that goes with it.

“Just before I spoke to you, we ran our numbers here, we are almost up to 520 drunks this year. It’s a significant increase from last year, it’s a significant increase from other years,” Dowe said.

Connecticut’s COVID positivity rate jumped just over 9% Thursday, but travelers in Windsor Locks told News 8 they’re vaccinated, boosted, and willing to take a risk to be with loved ones.

United and Delta announced Thursday they are canceling flights on Christmas Eve. No matter what airline you’re flying, you should always make sure to check your flight to make sure it is on time and hasn’t been canceled.

TSA officials anticipate that Monday after New Year’s Day will also be one of the busiest days of the year.

