NHL announces players will not participate in 2022 Olympics

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – With the National Hockey League’s regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing COVID cases and a rising number of postponed games, the National Hockey League announced today that NHL Players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing....

www.ozarkradionews.com

