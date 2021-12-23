InvestorNewsBreaks – Petroteq Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PQE) (OTC: PQEFF) (FSE: PQCF) Announces Reserve and Economic Evaluation Report on Asphalt Ridge NW Leases

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC), an emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, has been named one of the 101 Top Food and Beverage Startups and Companies in Canada by Best Startup Canada. The ranking recognizes the company’s leadership position within both the food & beverage and cannabis product categories. Companies listed in the rankings include cutting-edge startups and established brands alike, but each company is known for innovation within their sector, exceptional growth and societal impact. BevCanna was within the group of selected companies that exhibited exceptional performance. In addition, BVNNF was also included within the list of the Top 101 Cannabis Startups and Companies in Canada, a list of innovators and growth companies within the Canadian cannabis industry. In addition, the company has appointed Howard Blank and Douglas Mason as members of the audit committee resulting from their respective appointments as directors at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders on November 24, 2021. “It’s both an honor and a reflection of the BevCanna team’s expertise and dedication, to be included within the sphere of other premier Canadian food and beverage companies, including Ritual, Goodfood, Flow Water, Chef’s Plate and David’s Tea,” said BevCanna CEO Marcello Leone in the press release. “This recognition of our leadership position within both the food and beverage and the cannabis products categories validates our strategy of developing innovative, highly-customized beverage products that appeal to a range of target markets, including value, craft and premium positioning, for both our in-house brands and our white-label clients.”

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO