ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

InvestorNewsBreaks – Petroteq Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PQE) (OTC: PQEFF) (FSE: PQCF) Announces Reserve and Economic Evaluation Report on Asphalt Ridge NW Leases

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Petroteq Energy (TSX.V: PQE) (OTC: PQEFF) (FSE: PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, today announced the completion of a reserve and economic...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Borr Drilling (BORR) Reports Insider Trades Following Recent Equity Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's (NYSE: BORR) stock exchange announcements of December 28, 2021, relating to the pricing of the equity offering through the subscription and allocation of a total of 13,333,333 in new depository receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each at a subscription price of USD 2.25 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 19.97 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 30 million. The Offer Shares will be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

McRae Industries (MCRAA) Declares $.13 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. McRae Industries (OTC: MCRAA) declared a quarterly dividend of $.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) (“CC Neuberger”), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
StreetInsider.com

CannabisNewsBreaks – BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) Ranks in List of Top 101 Canadian F&B Startups and Companies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC), an emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, has been named one of the 101 Top Food and Beverage Startups and Companies in Canada by Best Startup Canada. The ranking recognizes the company’s leadership position within both the food & beverage and cannabis product categories. Companies listed in the rankings include cutting-edge startups and established brands alike, but each company is known for innovation within their sector, exceptional growth and societal impact. BevCanna was within the group of selected companies that exhibited exceptional performance. In addition, BVNNF was also included within the list of the Top 101 Cannabis Startups and Companies in Canada, a list of innovators and growth companies within the Canadian cannabis industry. In addition, the company has appointed Howard Blank and Douglas Mason as members of the audit committee resulting from their respective appointments as directors at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders on November 24, 2021. “It’s both an honor and a reflection of the BevCanna team’s expertise and dedication, to be included within the sphere of other premier Canadian food and beverage companies, including Ritual, Goodfood, Flow Water, Chef’s Plate and David’s Tea,” said BevCanna CEO Marcello Leone in the press release. “This recognition of our leadership position within both the food and beverage and the cannabis products categories validates our strategy of developing innovative, highly-customized beverage products that appeal to a range of target markets, including value, craft and premium positioning, for both our in-house brands and our white-label clients.”
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (CSE: EWG) (OTC: EWGFF) Is ‘One to Watch’

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eat Well’s leadership team has founded, built, and sold a previous multi-hundred-million-dollar plant-based food company. The company’s vertical integration offers an opportunity to invest in the value chain from seed-to-market, rather...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Stem, Inc. (STEM) Acquires Also Energy Holdings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage software and services, and Also Energy Holdings, Inc. (“AlsoEnergy”), a global leader in solar asset management software, announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Stem will acquire AlsoEnergy, in a stock and cash transaction.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Tsx#Investornewsbreaks#Petroteq Energy Inc#Pqeff#Fse#Pqcf#Streetinsider Premium#Tmc Capital#Petroteq Ceo
StreetInsider.com

FuelPositive Corp.’s (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Green Ammonia Production System Moving Up as Green Ammonia Gains Favor in Global Shipping and Fertilizer Production

FuelPositive’s modular system uses 30% less energy than conventional grey ammonia (“NH3”) production processes. The company’s system produces green ammonia from water, air, and sustainable electricity, and solves the supply puzzle highlighted in an IEEE Spectrum article. Green Ammonia is gaining favor in the global shipping...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

LifeSci Capital Starts Better Therapeutics (BTTX) at Outperform

LifeSci Capital analyst Rahul Rakhit initiates coverage on Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stephens Starts Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) at Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Andrew Terrell initiates coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497J BARRETT OPPORTUNITY FUND

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Re: Barrett Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”), as amended, and pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the regulations thereunder, the Fund, hereby certifies that the form of Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information that would have been filed under Rule 497(b) or (c) under the 1933 Act would not have differed from that contained in the most recent amendment for the Fund dated December 29, 2021, and filed electronically as Post-Effective Amendment No. 60 to the Fund’s Registration Statement on Form N-1A on December 17, 2021.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Skepticism is Unwarranted, Weakness is a Major Buying Opportunity - Oppenheimer

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell reiterates an "Outperform" rating and $200 price target on the shares of Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY), following disappointing Phase 3 data of the company's competitor - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO). The analyst believes the recent weakness in ALNY is a major buying opportunity.
INDUSTRY
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Pioneer Natural Resources completes $3 billion exit from Delaware Basin

A $3 billion sale of Pioneer Natural Resources’ assets in the Delaware Basin was completed last week and the company plans to focus its oil and gas operations to the east. Pioneer announced the sale to Continental Resources in November, seeking to divest from the Delaware – a sub-basin that spans southeast New Mexico and West Texas on the western side of the larger Permian Basin – in favor of developing operations in the Permian’s eastern Midland sub-Basin.
DELAWARE STATE
StreetInsider.com

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $0.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Named Top 2022 Pick at Northland Capital

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard reiterated an Outperform rating and $38.00 price target on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Declares $0.3625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share, or $1.45 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Principal Listing Exchange for the Fund: NYSE Arca, Inc. | (Ticker Symbol: URNM) Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating on Palatin Technologies (PTN) Following Initiation of Phase 3 Melody-1 Trial

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating and $5.00 price target on Palatin Technologies (NYSE: PTN), following initiation ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BPOS Investment Managers Seri

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM. We consent to the references to our firm in the Post-Effective Amendment to the Registration Statement on Form N-1A of Investment Managers Series Trust and to the use of our report dated October 29, 2021 on the financial statements and financial highlights of KL Allocation Fund, a series of the Investment Managers Series Trust. Such financial statements and financial highlights appear in the 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders which are also incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement. We also consent to the references to us in the Prospectus and in the Statement of Additional Information.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy