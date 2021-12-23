ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Gators rise in NET rankings after win over Stony Brook

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5mkS_0dUbNPFN00

After a rough month of December, Florida managed to end non-conference play on a high note, winning back-to-back games with the most recent one coming over Stony Brook on Wednesday. The Gators beat the Seawolves 87-62 in what was a very convincing win and one of the team’s best offensive performances of the entire season.

UF had four players score in double figures, and while the defense wasn’t spectacular, it was enough to get the job done with the offense shooting red hot.

With that victory, Florida saw a decent rise in the latest update to the NET Rankings, moving up eight spots from No. 60 to No. 52. Though not an incredibly tough opponent, Stony Brook ranks in the top 200 and constitutes UF’s best win since it took down Ohio State in Fort Myers on Nov. 24.

Non-conference play took a frustrating turn for the Gators, who lost Quadrant 3 and Quadrant 4 games against Maryland and Texas Southern, respectively, after a 6-0 start. Now, the team enters SEC play at 9-3, but it is at least on a two-game winning streak.

The Gators open SEC play with what is currently a road Quadrant 2 game against Ole Miss before the team plays a tough stretch against three-straight Quadrant 1 opponents in Alabama, Auburn and LSU. All of Florida’s first five games are currently set to come against opponents in the first two quadrants.

UF looked dead in the water after losing to previously winless Texas Southern, but this team is still in decent position. Conference play will be do or die, but it at least has the chance to improve its resume significantly in the coming months.

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stony Brook, NY
Basketball
State
Maryland State
Stony Brook, NY
College Sports
City
Maryland, NY
State
Alabama State
Stony Brook, NY
Sports
City
Stony Brook, NY
City
Alabama, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Ohio State#Texas Southern#Sec#Lsu
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Re-ranking the college football hires for 2021. Why Josh Heupel is No. 1 and Butch Jones last

As it turns out, new Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden was "the right fit for a program that needs a complete reboot," at least through his first season. Butch Jones might be "back in more comfortable surroundings at Arkansas State," but that wasn't reflected in the standings: ASU won just two games and sat near the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision in Jones' first year. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward 5A-1A football defense first team, second team

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE Cole Baird, Calvary Christian junior defensive lineman: Baird racked up 54 total tackles for Calvary Christian, and he led the team with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Tray Brown, Cardinal Gibbons senior linebacker: Brown was the Chiefs’ leading tackler, finishing the year with 102. He had 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Brown is a Coastal Carolina signee. Solomon ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy