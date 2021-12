A booster dose of the Moderna vaccine generates a strong antibody response against the Omicron coronavirus variant, the company has said.Laboratory testing showed that a half-dose booster increased antibody levels 37-fold. A higher, full booster dose drove antibody levels even higher - more than 80 times that of someone vaccinated with two jabs.“I think it will protect people through the coming holiday period and through these winter months, when we're going to see the most severe pressure of Omicron,” said Dr Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer.The data, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, tested blood samples from people who...

