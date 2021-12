With the Jets minus head coach Robert Saleh and 14 players on the active roster and Injured Reserve because of the NFL's Covid protocols, interim HC Ron Middleton led the Green & White to a 26-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Covid dominated the headlines this past week, the matchup was the fourth time in the common draft era that QBs drafted first (Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence) and second overall (Jets QB Zach Wilson) faced each other as rookies. And for the third time, the decision went to No. 2 pick as Wilson and the Jets rode big plays to a victory.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO