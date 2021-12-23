ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana man allegedly stabbed person for not having a cigarette lighter

By Abigail Jones
 4 days ago

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Arnaudville man was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a person for not having a cigarette lighter, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

James Collins, 43, of Arnaudville, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

On Dec. 20, SLPSO deputies responded to a stabbing in the 900 block of Hwy 31 in Arnaudville.

The victim was at Collins’s house sitting on the porch with him when the two began arguing about a cigarette lighter, according to police.

Burying one son, healing another: Birmingham mother reflects on tragic shooting of 13-year-old Jeremiah Pruitt

When the victim denied having a lighter, Collins allegedly went inside the house and came back with a kitchen knife. Police said the argument continued and Collins then stabbed the victim in the cheek.

The victim then walked away from the scene, according to SLPSO.

When questioned by deputies, Collins stated that the victim would take food from him and tease him regarding his weight.

Deputies also questioned a witness who said Collins had a knife in his hand and struck the victim in the face.

James Chambless
4d ago

I’m sure he is gonna believe he is innocent since he’s black. Don’t none of black people know how to own their mistakes and realize it’s their fault.

LARRY FOX
3d ago

So he doesnt have a lighter but has a knife! But it's the other persons fault! Odds are.....He ask the person for a light and they came back with some A-Hole remark and then got stabbed! Reading between the lines taking on a whole new meaning nowadays

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills. Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. […]
