ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 12,000 military service members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are seeking religious exemptions, and so far they are having zero success. That total lack of approvals is creating new tensions within the military, even as the vast majority of the armed forces have gotten...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Brief for Service Members Seeking Religious Exemptions From President Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

‘They ask this Court to protect their religious freedom from encroachment by the very government they have sworn to protect with their lives’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), along with 38 members of the House of Representatives led by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, in which 26 Navy SEALs and other Navy service members with sincere religious objections to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are challenging the administration’s vaccine mandate for the Navy. The service members argue that both the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment require the federal government to allow exemptions for their sincerely held religious beliefs, especially since they are willing to take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in lieu of vaccination and the Navy is already allowing medical exemptions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thepampanews.com

Rep. Jackson in Support of Servicemembers Seeking Religious Exemption from the Military’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON — Monday, Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) joined an amicus brief to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in support of 35 Navy servicemembers who are seeking religious accommodations from the Department of Defense’s vaccine mandate. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) led the brief, which was signed by 38 Representatives and 9 Senators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Valley News

Blatant Religious Discrimination’: US Military Approves Zero Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandate

Dec 22, 2021 Zachary Stieber COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadlines have come and gone, but the U.S. military has still not approved a single religious exemption. Lawyers representing troops seeking exemptions say the military is violating the U.S. Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and are urging courts to intervene. “It’s now the point where I think we can call it what it is. It appears to be blatant religious discrimination when the military has now conceded, both publicly and in court filings I should say, that they have approved multiple numerous medical and administrative exemptions but yet they have refused to approve any religious accommodations,” Mike Berry, an attorney with First Liberty Institute, told The Epoch Times.
HEALTH
radioresultsnetwork.com

U.P. Congressman Supports Religious Exemptions For Navy Vaccine Mandate

Rep. Jack Bergman and 37 House Republicans led by Rep. Mike Johnson, filed an Amicus Brief before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in support of 35 Navy service members seeking religious accommodations for the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The brief states:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Exemptions#Ap#The National Guard
Daily Princetonian

Local employee denied religious exemption to vaccine mandate, faces termination

A longtime employee of the Educational Testing Service (ETS), a Princeton-headquartered company, was recently informed that their request for a religious exemption from the company’s vaccine mandate had been denied. The employee may face imminent termination for failure to comply with the mandate and could be let go without severance in early January.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Army
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy